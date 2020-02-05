NC grad and Jacksonville Jaguar dedicate scoreboards to boys ‘and girls’ clubs

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo – Taven Bryan is a defensive tackle for the Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League. Bryan has special “Mustang Buds” scoreboards presented by Pepsi, which will be used in boys ‘and girls’ clubs in Central Wyoming.

“The dedication is in appreciation for the time the Natrona County High School football team has spent since 2011 coaching children as part of the Mustang Buds program,” BGCCW said in a release on Wednesday, February 5.

The Boys & Girls Clubs have received support from other donors, who held an annual “Reverse Raffle and Auction” last Saturday.

“The event was an opportunity for the community to gather with friends for an evening of fun and fundraising for the children served by the Club,” the release adds. “Participants bid on hundreds of silent auction packages, live auction experiences and items and have a chance to win a classic Mercedes cabriolet. A provisional event total is estimated at $ 837,450. “

“The commitments made during the Impact Auction part of the evening will fund the remaining 20% ​​of the construction costs of the extension of the Club of the Susie McMurry Technology Center, improve access to updated technology at all Club locations and opportunities for college education for young people and their families. For every $ 250.00 awarded for this technology initiative, the donor was given one chance to win the Mercedes. “

Bryan says his experience with the Boys & Girls Club was positive.

“I have good memories of the afternoons I spent with the team in the Club. It meant just as much to us as it did to the children. I see myself in many of these Club children. Just when I found a passion for sports, many of these children also discover their own interests, “Bryan said. “I feel honored that I have to enable a small proportion of children to develop their personal drive.”