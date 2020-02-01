NC agency searches public ideas for transport plan

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – From interstate improvements to lanes, the Transport department of North Carolina asks residents to advise on which projects they want to finance in the coming 10 years.

A public comment period for the entire state to submit ideas continues until 28 February for the 10-year transport plan for 2023-2032. Residents can send project suggestions in a short, interactive survey on the STIP website 2023-2032.

Projects can be for any type of transportation, including highway, aviation, bicycle, pedestrian, ferries, rail and public transportation. The commenting period is not intended for maintenance, such as patching holes.

The goals of DOT are to increase safety, reduce congestion and promote economic growth. The department uses data and local input to determine which projects are funded in the 10-year plan based on a specific formula created by state law.

In addition, a three-day open day will be held on February 4-6 at DOT headquarters at 2612 North Duke Street in Durham for personal input on potential projects in Wake, Durham, Franklin, Person, Granville, Vance and Warren counties. Interested residents can visit the open house during the regular opening times on 4-6 February to get a chance to submit ideas for transportation projects and talk to NCDOT employees.

The draft transport plan 2023-2032 will be released in February 2022, with approval by the Board of Transportation in the summer.

Projects planned in the first six years are considered committed, while projects in the last four years of the draft ten-year plan will be reassessed as part of the next STIP development process.