NBN will not be ready on time or on budget, say telecommunications experts

Telecommunications experts have objected to the NBN being completed on time and on budget, and have called for an end to the secrecy surrounding the taxpayer-funded network.

On Tuesday, Stephen Rue, CEO of NBN Co, said that the $ 51 billion launch of the NBN was “well positioned” to be completed by June and that the company would not request additional taxpayer funds.

However, experts told The New Daily that it would be impossible to complete the rollout by June, and taxpayers would have to spend billions more to cover the cost of upgrading outdated technologies that are used across much of the network.

The statements came when NBN Co had a massive financial loss of more than $ 2 billion in half-year results.

Mr. Rue praised the results as “excellent” and described the progress of the rollout in the past six months as “particularly pleasing”.

Mark Gregory, associate professor of network technology at RMIT University, said the results showed that the cost of operating the network was “blown”.

Dr. Gregory said there was no way to complete the national broadband network expansion by June.

“The areas affected by the fires will not be ready by the middle of the year,” he said.

He also claimed that the NBN Co “bypassed” a “large number” of “difficult to complete” properties to meet the deadline.

NBN Co’s “Obligation to complete buildings” states that “all standard installation rooms” can be connected as of the cut-off date, except “a small part of the rooms that are defined as complex connections”.

The company has promised to have 8.1 million homes and businesses using the service by June, and another 11.7 million are ready to connect.

Laurie Patton, Vice President of TelSoc and former CEO of Internet Australia, mocked the “nominal” completion date of NBN Co.

In my opinion, it won’t be over until everyone has fast broadband, ”said Patton.

“There will still be millions who cannot get adequate broadband speed and thousands of complaints from the Telecommunications Ombudsman and the ACCC.

“The government will inevitably have to do something.”

Mr. Patton said there were “serious doubts” whether NBN Co would be able to achieve the “technical or theoretical degree that you are talking about” by June.

Given the amount of work it will take to achieve what we wanted, it will be at least another five to ten years and another $ 10 to $ 20 billion. “

A lower NBN costs taxpayers

The outstanding NBN has already cost taxpayers $ 5 billion more than the originally proposed superior iteration and is expected to require further $ 16 billion upgrades to make it operational in the 2020s, said Dr. Gregory.

According to the Rudd Labor government’s plan, the NBN should be a state-of-the-art fiber optic network (FTTP) that will provide 93 percent of households and businesses with fiber optic cables by 2021 and is expected to cost $ 46 billion.

However, the coalition government took control of the project and decided to introduce a “multi-technology mix” of seven different types of connections of different quality.

The most common of these types, fiber-to-the-node (FTTN), is based on old copper telephone cables to deliver the Internet to households, rather than superfast fiber optic cables.

As we said since 2013, the multi-technology mix in terms of (operating costs) and maintenance will cost much more than FTTP, “said Dr. Gregory.

“This is what we are seeing now, blowing up the costs.

“These are not rollout costs, but the costs of operating the network, fixing all errors and dealing with copper-based technologies.

“You have been warned and now we are seeing the results … it will be much more difficult for (the NBN-Co) to break even and be in the black.”

In the run-up to the 2013 federal election, the coalition announced to the nation that it would “reshape the NBN so that all Australians can get broadband connections faster and at lower cost.”

Photo: Facebook

In August, Australia ranked last in terms of affordability of broadband services among OECD countries based on the rankings compiled by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Library.

Australia also slipped in international broadband speed test rankings and is currently the fourth slowest broadband country in the OECD with an average download speed almost half the global average.

The NBN Co rejected the results and instead referred to a controversial report that AlphaBeta had commissioned for “Strategy and Economic Advisory Business”. According to the OECD, Australia ranked 17th for broadband speed. After the completion of the NBN rollout, the ranking would rise to 13th in June.

According to Patton, the slow, unreliable, and expensive NBN has created an increasing digital divide in Australia.

“I don’t think there is any doubt that this will affect the economy, but it’s not just about the economy, it’s about a whole range of social issues,” he said.

“The NBN is even worse in the bush than in metropolitan areas.”

transparency concerns

The Australian public remains in the dark about the true state of the NBN, as the NBN Co is still exempt from the Freedom of Information Laws (FOI) for reasons of trust.

Dr. Gregory said ongoing confidentiality was unnecessary and the FOI exemption should be removed.

“Since there is no FOI, they can just hide the numbers and we cannot get to the facts,” said Dr. Gregory.

“(Mr. Rue) can say what he wants and we have no access to what is really happening.”

In a 2013 document entitled “The Coalition’s Plan for Fast Broadband and Affordable NBN,” no longer available on the Liberal Party’s website, the party pledged to “ensure accountability” by contacting the NBN Co often asked “to give out more information” to taxpayers who pay their bills.