NBL Replay Center debuts on Friday after cues from NBA

NBL Commissioner Jeremy Loeliger said the league hoped the new system would improve decisions and speed up delays through judicial reviews.

“This is something we have been thinking about for a while and have been looking at the NBA’s Replay Center when we started building our own,” said Loeliger.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to improve the product and minimize game lag. The launch of the NBL Replay Center will help.

“Decisions without judgment, such as checking the shot or music box and checking a two or three hand, are made at the playback center to speed up the review process.

“The referees play an extremely important role in our game, and the improved technology in the NBL Replay Center will help them make decisions on the match day.”

Games in Cairns and New Zealand are currently unable to connect to the center, but the league referee will control the retry program from a court position. Some New Zealand home games have already left the test software behind.

Illawarra Hawks’ game against Perth Wildcats in Wollongong on Friday evening will be the first to use the center before a match follows on Saturday evening.

The league hopes that the referees will explain their decisions to avoid confusion.

The Repeat Center will review each goal scored and if a three-point shot changes to two or vice versa, the reviewer will inform an umpire who will notify the coaches and transmitters of the next available interruption.

Decisions within the last two minutes, including shots on goal, will continue to be reviewed by the referees on site as this may change the game.

Some fans were upset by the referees, who had to run around the back of the points bank to access the review computer rather than having a screen that could “spin” like in the NBA.

This was due to the possibility that a cable could be torn out by rotating the screen and the verification program restarted. Under the new system, the repeats will be streamed from the rep center, so hopefully this can be avoided.

