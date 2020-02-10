NBL Canada: Shorthanded London Lightning stays perfect at home with a win over Halifax

AJ Gaines of the London Lightning tries a shot after a collision with Carl Hall the Halifax Hurricanes during their Sunday afternoon game at Budweiser Gardens in London.

Marvin Binney has not seen much playing time with the London Lightning so far this season, but when his chance came, the six-foot three-point guard from Toronto was ready.

Binney scored 46 minutes and scored 19 points in a 112-97 win over the Halifax Hurricanes Sunday afternoon in Budweiser Gardens.

It was the fourth consecutive victory of the Lightning and they remain unbeaten in Budweiser Gardens and improve to 12-3 this season, but they entered Sunday’s game with only eight players.

The Bolts missed point guards Xavier Moon, Omar Strong and Jaylon Tate as well as Garrett Williamson, who played the position in college.

Binney, the only healthy point guard, came back from an injury and his playing time was limited before Moon before Sunday’s game.

“I don’t think he played more than 20 minutes in a game and it’s very hard to come in and do what he did,” Plumb said.

“He is just an indication of someone who is extremely mentally demanding and professional.”

Plumb said that Binney took a positive attitude due to his injury and his time on the couch and he was convinced that the Canadian would take up the challenge.

“I prepare every game the same way, knowing that when I mention my name, I am ready to go,” Binney said.

AJ Gaines of the London Lightning tries a shot after a collision with Carl Hall the Halifax Hurricanes during their Sunday afternoon game at Budweiser Gardens in London.

Joel Kindred of the Halifax Hurricanes passes the ball on while being watched by AJ Gaines of the London Lightning during their Sunday afternoon game at Budweiser Gardens in London.

Marcus Capers of the London Lightning tries a shot while being beaten by Halifax’s Carl Hal during their Sunday afternoon game at Budweiser Gardens in London. Photo taken on Sunday February 9, 2020.

Randy Phillips of the London Lightning dunks in their Sunday afternoon game in Budweiser Gardens against the Halifax Hurricanes in London. Photo taken on Sunday February 9, 2020.

Abednego Lufile of the London Lightning muscles in on Joel Kindred of the Halifax Hurricanes during their Sunday afternoon competition at Budweiser Gardens in London.

Kaley Hayes, 3 of London, jumps with joy as children from the audience take to the field to dance at Budweiser Gardens during a break between the London Lightning and the Halifax Hurricanes during their Sunday afternoon competition at Budweiser Gardens. Photo taken on Sunday February 9, 2020.

Kye Arseneault of the Halifax Hurricanes is filled by Marcus Capers of the Lightning during their Sunday afternoon competition at Budweiser Gardens in London.

Otas Iyekekpolor of the London Lightning explains Cliff Clinkscales of the Halifax Hurricanes during their Sunday afternoon competition at Budweiser Gardens in London.

Marcus Capers of the London Lightning dunks with Halifax’s Tremayne Johnson watching during their Sunday afternoon competition at Budweiser Gardens in London.

Marcus Capers of the London Lightning tries a shot while being beaten by Halifax’s Carl Hal during their Sunday afternoon game at Budweiser Gardens in London. Photo taken on Sunday February 9, 2020.

Mareik Isom and AJ Gaines of the London Lightning can only watch while Joel Kindred of the Halifax Hurricanes bets for two during their Sunday afternoon game at Budweiser Gardens in London.

Randy Phillips of the London Lightning dives above Carl Hall of the Halifax Hurricanes during their Sunday afternoon competition at Budweiser Gardens in London.

AJ Gaines of the London Lightning gets the hoop while being watched by Ta’Quan Zimmerman and Tremayne Johnson in the Halifax Hurricanes during their Sunday afternoon competition at Budweiser Gardens in London.

“Guys from the team know what I can do. . . . They knew that when my name was mentioned, I could step up my game. You just have to stay ready for your chance and today came my chance. “

Maurice Bolden led the Lightning with 27 points and AJ Gaines had 24 and 14 rebounds.

Marcus Capers, who also suffered on the point guard Sunday, had 16 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds.

Halifax rose 79-77 after three quarters, but the Lightning took the lead early in the game and took a 93-86 lead with about seven minutes left in the game and extended that advantage to the 112-97 win.

Binney said that Plumb’s determination to have the best conditioned and most disciplined team in the National Basketball League Canada was the catalyst for the fourth quarter increase.

“All the hard work we did in November and December is now bearing fruit and it will stay that way all year,” he said. “We always try to beat teams every quarter, we always try to control them and we always try to get ahead, but as the game diminishes with the way we are in shape, our pace does not fall.

“We play in the same way in the fourth as in the first, but the energy, intensity and their legs of the other team die off while ours remain the same.”

Lightning Center Randy Phillips scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half and he also had 12 rebounds.

“We knew it would mean effort and performing the piece,” Phillips said. “Every game is a tough fight, but against Halifax they really do the trick to get the best possible shot and they have guys who go pretty hard to the attacking glass.”

The Bolts surpassed hurricanes 57-37 and beat them 56-28 in the paint.

Coach Mike Leslie said whatever momentum the Hurricanes had unraveled in the first three quarters in the fourth.

“We had trouble guarding their grandeur,” Leslie said. “That was clear. But whoever had the ball, they could stand out and score. So they looked easier early on and later the three were wide open, so we were bleeding at both ends. If you fall behind, that’s what happens. “

Joel Kindred led all players with 37 points ahead of the hurricanes. Antoine Mason, the leading scorer of the NBLC with 26.7 points per game, had 22 points and former Bolt Marvell Waithe scored 13.

Lightning 112, Hurricanes 97

London scores: Maurice Bolden 27, AJ Gaines 24, Randy Phillips 20, Marvin Binney 19, Marcus Capers 16

Halifax score: Joel Kindred 37, Antoine Mason 22, Marvel Waithe 13

Thursday: Sudbury Five at London Lightning, 7 p.m.

Saturday: St. John’s Edge at London Lightning, 7 p.m.