NBL Canada: London Lightning ride second half rise to fifth consecutive win

Nothing worked for the London Lightning in the second and third quarters of their National Basketball League Canada game Saturday night.

London went six to 22 off the floor in the second quarter and trailed half in 51-45, but the Bolts made it in the fourth for a 99-91 win over the Windsor Express in Budweiser Gardens.

It didn’t look much better for the Lightning in the third quarter. They shot eight for 24, got into the error and got seven players after Jaylon Tate and Otas Iyekekpolor left the game with injuries.

“We couldn’t buy a basket in the second and third quarters,” said Lightning Coach Doug Plumb. “We just told the boys to stay confident. You put the work in it, you have to trust it. “

Plumb said Windsor had London on the ropes, but Lightning kept pushing and things finally started to click in the fourth quarter.

“I challenged (middle) Randy Phillips during the break to change the game and I thought he was confident and he played with a mean streak that struck us,” said Plumb.

The shots did not fall for the Lightning, but they played a great defense and made sure the Express worked for every point.

The Bolts went into the final quarter behind the Express 76-69, but Xavier Moon, who led all scorers with 22 points, brought the game to 78 with a three-pointer two minutes in the fourth.

The Bolts never looked back and moved away to a 90-83 lead with about 4:30 left in the game.

“When it gets heavy and we get tires, we dig in,” said veteran Garrett Williams. “It’s a good group. We don’t have that panic. Boys are listening and we are on the same page.”

Williamson finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and he said defense won the game for London on Saturday night.

“If we can make them work for every shot, the legs will eventually become heavy and will be missing,” he said. “It’s a good team win. It’s a grainy victory. I have a young group. We have a bunch of hungry young boys and I like to play with them.”

Chris Jones and Shaquille Keith led the Express with 18 points each.

AJ Gaines scored 18 points for the Lightning, Maurice Bolden had 13 and Phillips had 12.

Williamson said the Lightning could have been better in pieces, but they are heading in the right direction, picking up their fifth straight victory and improving to 6-1.

“We were able to put together a quarter when it really mattered,” Williamson said. “We could have gone one way or the other in the fourth quarter, but guys locked themselves up and we managed. . . . I am happy with this group, they show a lot of character, a lot of grit. I’m enthusiastic about what’s coming, but we still have a lot of work to do. “

pvanderhoeven@postmedia.com

Lightning 99, Express 91

London scores: Xavier Moon 22, Garrett Williamson 20, AJ Gaines 18, Maurice Bolden 13, Randy Phillips 12

Windsor score: Shaquille Keith 18, Chris Jones 18, Kemi Osse 12, Sam Muldrow 10, Kirk Williams Jr. 10

Next one

Island Storm on London Lightning, 7 p.m. Thursday at Budweiser Gardens