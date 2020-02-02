NBL Canada: London Lightning exact revenge measure in Saturday evening wins Kitchener-Waterloo

Randy Phillips of the Lightning takes on Jonathan Harris from the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans during the Lightning home game at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. on Friday, December 27, 2019. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

The London Lightning caused the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans to falter late in the fourth quarter, but this time they were sure to deliver a knockout in a 104-91 win Saturday night at Budweiser Gardens.

The Bolts were unable to put the Titans away on Thursday-evening and Akeem Ellis grabbed a three point for an 113-110 overtime win in Kitchener in the final seconds.

Just like in Thursday’s game, the Bolts again left slowly and played three quarters of a time.

The Lightning trailed 29-20 after the first quarter and the Titans went on a 10-0 point to lead 45 minutes in the second 39-20, but the Lightning clawed back to trail 48-44 in the break and they went to the fourth equal to 73.

The Bolts defeated the Titans 31-18 in the fourth, but did not take the lead until the final minutes of the game.

Coach Doug Plumb said the difference was endurance – the Lightning had it and Titans didn’t.

“(The Titans) played the same game as Thursday,” said Plumb. “Your training pays off when you are at the end of the game and you have legs to shoot, you can run the floor, you can do what you want to do and you don’t get frustrated by the referees because you are just focused and more conditioned . “

The teams were bound to play with about four minutes, but the Bolts pulled away to 101-91 lead with 1:33 left and never took their feet off the gas.

“I challenged the boys to make a game of wills and we restored them to 19 (57-38),” Plumb said. “I took (middle Randy Phillips) out of the starting line-up and he responded with 13 rebounds and I think that was the difference. There was a moment in the game when we were 19 and we couldn’t get anything to do. . . . Randy changed the game with strict energy and pressure. “

Plumb said veteran Maurice Bolden also had a great game with 23 points and seven rebounds.

“That’s the Mo Bolden that I know and that we need,” said Plumb. “He missed the training camp and it was an adjustment, but he worked hard.”

Omar Strong led the Lightning with 25 points, Xavier Moon scored 22 and Mareik Isom had 14.

Moon said the Lightning expected a fight with the improving Titans.

“They are a tough team to beat, but we knew from the end that we just had to play, use the clock and stop at the defense and that’s what we did,” he said.

Ellis was the top scorer of the Titans with 22 and Akeem Scott had 17.

Coach Cavell Johnson said the Titans had strayed from their game plan in the second half of Saturday.

“We got away from what we did very well on Thursday night in Kitchener and asked in this game, especially at the offensive end of the floor,” he said. “We got away from moving the ball and attacking the paint and our defensive intensity dropped.”

Abednego Lufile from London left the game with a clear eye injury with about three minutes left in the first half.

[email protected]

Lightning 104, Titans 91

London scores: Omar Strong 25, Maurice Bolden 23, Xavier Moon 22, Mareik Isom 14

Kitchener-Waterloo score: Akeem Ellis 22, Akeem Scott 17, Jared Nickens 15, Olu Famutimi 13, Justin Moss 11

Next one

Sunday: Lightning at Windsor Express, 14:00 hrs