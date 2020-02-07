NBL Canada: lightning ride strong finish to third victory in a row

The London Lightning gave up an early 19-point lead, but managed to hold off the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans for a 113-99 National Basketball League of Canada on Thursday-evening at Budweiser Gardens.

The Titans (4-10) led 27-26 after the first quarter, but after nine minutes in the second, the Bolts (11-3) scored them 29-9 for a 56-35 lead and the Titans seemed frustrated.

But Kitchener-Waterloo pushed back hard in the last three minutes of the half, using some mental lapse periods in London, to enter the break 59-48.

The Titans reduced London’s advantage to three at the start of the third quarter, and although they never took the lead, they followed 77-75 in the fourth and remained closed until the final four minutes of the game. AJ Gaines skipped a three-pointer to bring London 104-93 with 2:06 on the clock.

Gaines and Xavier Moon led the Bliksem, which won three times in a row, with 31 and 28 points.

Moon said that lightning kept their focus low and made some major stops at the defense.

“We knew they would come out aggressively,” he said. “We came out with a lot of energy in the fourth quarter, but we have to make sure that we start third quarters better.”

Omar Strong scored 15 and Maurice Bolden and Marcus Capers added 13 points for the Lightning.

Randy Phillips of the London Lightning clashes with Nigel Tygther (cct) of the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans while driving to the London net, Ont. on Friday, February 7, 2020. Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

Mareik Isom from the London Lightning prevents a basket from Justin Moss from the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans in London, Ont. on Friday, February 7, 2020. Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

Mareik Isom of the London Lightning lays a basket against the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans in London, Ont. on Friday, February 7, 2020. Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

Damon Lynn of the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans corals Xavier Moon of the London Lightning in London, Ont. on Friday, February 7, 2020. Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

Marcus Capers from the London Lightning prevents a basket from Justin Moss from the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans in London, Ont. on Friday, February 7, 2020. Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

Randy Phillips of the London Lightning clashes with Nigel Tygther (cct) of the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans while driving to the London net, Ont. on Friday, February 7, 2020. Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

Justin Moss and Ed Horton were the top scorers of the Titans with 26 and 17 points.

Kitchener-Waterloo coach Cavell Johnson was proud of the way his team fought back, but he said the gap that his team dug in the second quarter was too deep.

“We had to do our best to get back in the game,” said Johnson. “Thanks to London, they have not strayed from what allowed them to take control of the game and they performed their game plan very well.”

Johnson said the Titans had nothing left in the tank on Thursday, allowing London to finally leave.

“We were a bit gassed and defensively broken,” he said. “We’re playing these guys again in the next few weeks, so we have to make our corrections and take advantage of our next opportunity.”

It was the third game in seven days between the teams. The Titans won 113-110 in the extension in Kitchener the previous Thursday and the Lightning took the second game 104-91 on Saturday-evening in the Bud.

The Lightning plays host to the Halifax Hurricanes on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens.

Lightning 113, Titans 99

London scores: AJ Gaines 31, Xavier Moon 28, Omar Strong 15, Maurice Bolden 13, Marcus Capers 13

Kitchener-Waterloo score: Justin Moss 26, Ed Horton 17, Akeem Ellis 16, Akeem Scott 12

Next one

Sunday: Halifax Hurricanes at London Lightning, 2:00 PM