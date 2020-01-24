NBL Canada: Lightning 'outhustled', see end of line in Moncton

The London Lightning met a hot and determined title defender at the Avenir Center in Moncton on Thursday evening.

The Bolts and the Moncton Magic (7-2) exchanged leads for most of the game, but the reigning champion of the National Basketball League of Canada withdrew to a six-point lead with about three minutes of play and held for win a 105-97.

The loss ends a seven-game winning streak for London, which dropped to 8-2, and a frustrated Doug Plumb said for the first time this season that the Lightning was overworked.

The coach felt that officers might have played a role in the loss, as the Magic got 35 free throws for the 17th of London, but the fact that the Lightning only shot eight of those shots from the charity line didn’t help either.

The Bolts didn’t shoot well and were over 57-39, but still managed to keep the game closed until the final minutes.

“We missed shots that we normally hit and that’s how it works sometimes – the shots don’t go in,” Plumb said. “The officiting was frustrating, a difference of 18 free throws in their favor, but having said that, we were 18 outround when they played a smaller line-up in the second half.”

Plumb said that fatigue eventually caught up with the Lightning, which played most of their home game with five games with an eight-player bench.

“It’s not like we had a five-game road trip, there were only two, but because of the injuries we had earlier in the year, I had to drive a lot of men,” said Plumb. “We talk about how we want to be the toughest and most conditioned team and tonight I thought we had got into trouble, because rebound is not about skills, it’s about who wants the ball more.”

The Lightning had seven players in double digits. AJ Gaines Jr. led the Bolts with 18 points, Randy Phillips scored 15, Maurice Bolden 14, Omar Strong 13, Xavier Moon 12 and Garrett Williamson and Marcus Capers had 11.

Wayne McCullough was started in the first half for Moncton and went seven for nine with four three-pointers and 18 points. He finished with 26, but Billy White and Jeremiah Mordi were equally effective with 24 and 23 points. Mordi also had 13 rebounds.

The teams went to rest in 54 and the Bolts started the third quarter with a 7-0 point. They seemed to be rattling the Magic a little, but Moncton regrouped to take a 79-77 lead in the final quarter.

The Magic must have been happy to have White back. He was traded this month at Windsor for Kemy Osse and the rights to Ty Walker, but the deal was canceled by the competition.

Plumb said the loss showed that the Lightning still had some work to do, but it was only one game and he is convinced that his players will respond to the wake-up call.

“There was no push back in the dressing room,” he said. “Every man admitted that he could do better. So it will be fine. “

The Lightning will play the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans in Kitchener on Thursday. Their next home game is Saturday February 1 against the Titans in Budweiser Gardens.

