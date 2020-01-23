NBL Canada: Lightning incorporates Magic, look at the eighth consecutive victory

Randy Phillips, center of the London Lightning, tries to catch a loose ball on Tuesday for Halifax Hurricanes player Joel Kindred during the National Basketball League of Canada promotion in Halifax on Tuesday. The Lightning won 112-101. (Tim Krochak / The Chronicle Herald)

The London Lightning won their seventh consecutive game with a 112-101 win over the struggling Halifax Hurricanes (2-8) Tuesday night, but the Bolts didn’t fly to the east coast for just one win.

The Lightning has the best record in the National Basketball League Canada 8-1 and they are facing their biggest test so far this season when they first meet the Magic on Thursday night in Moncton.

“It will certainly be a good challenge,” said Lightning Coach Doug Plumb. “They are a physical team and they have a core group of boys who have that championship pedigree.”

But the four-time NBLC champion Bolts has a part of that winning swagger himself in Garrett Williamson, Maurice Bolden and Marcus Capers.

“We will see what we are made of,” said Plumb about Thursday’s confrontation between the two division leaders.

The Magic is led by veteran striker Billy White, who scores an average of 18 points, but they have eight players who score more than 10 points per game.

Puntwacht Jeremiah Mordi, who scores 16 points per game, also leads the competition in a shooting point of three points at 59.1 percent.

Moncton split two games in Halifax last weekend with the hurricanes in last place, but the Magic will be well equipped and determined at home, Plumb said.

The Magic won their first national championship last year under the old NBLC coach Joe Salerno and they lead the Atlantic Division with a 6-2 record.

Salerno is in his ninth season in the NBLC. The Plattsburgh, N.Y., started the Summerside Storm in the inaugural season of the competition in 2011 and coached on Prince Edward Island until continuing to the Magic for the 2017-18 season.

The Bolts had a day off on Wednesday after the 2 1/2 hour journey from Halifax to Moncton, giving them time to rest after a severe hurricane rut.

The Lightning will play the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans on Thursday January 30 in Kitchener.

Their next home game is Saturday February 1 against the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans in Budweiser Gardens.

pvanderhoeven@postmedia.com

Next one

Thursday: Lightning at Moncton Magic, 6 p.m.

Thursday, January 30: Lightning at Kitchener-Waterloo Titans, 7 p.m.

Saturday February 1: Kitchener-Waterloo Titans at Lightning, 7 p.m.