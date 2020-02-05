NBL Canada: Injuries force Lightning coach to be flexible, players trust

The London Lightning player, Terry Thomas, speaks with head coach Doug Plumb during team training. Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

Terry Thomas seemed an excellent fit when the London Lightning last week added the veteran of the National Basketball League Canada to their line-up, but fans will be left with just a glimpse of the potential of the Canadian player of the year 2017.

The six-foot-four shooting guard from East Preston, N.S. scored 19 points off the bench in his Lightning debut last Thursday night in Kitchener, but he was taken off the field in Windsor on Sunday with what would be diagnosed as partially torn Achilles tendon and he is ready for the season.

Thomas earned an average of 17.4 points and 6.3 rebounds in 129 games with the Island Storm, Moncton Magic and Halifax Hurricanes, but coach Doug Plumb said the two-way player also brought fierce competitiveness, leadership and a will to win that was hard to will be replaced.

“I feel terrible for Terry. Three games inside, and it’s just one of those injuries that can happen at any time, “said Plumb.” The silver lining for him is that it’s not a complete fracture. I think he’s watching eight to twelve weeks in a row. Surgery is not required, which is good. “

Garrett Williamson and Jaylon Tate will also be out of line-up on Thursday when the Lightning faces the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans (4-10) in Budweiser Gardens in the third meeting between the two teams in seven days.

Williamson (hamstring) is expected to return for Sunday’s game against the Halifax Hurricanes at the Bud and Tate (ankle) is about a week away from the return, Plumb said.

The Canadian Abednego Lufile, who went through the concussion protocol after an injury in Saturday’s game, is back on Thursday.

The Titans extended the first game 113-110 last Thursday in Kitchener and the Lightning reacted with a 104-91 win Saturday in London.

The Titans, which started on Sunday after a victory over the Sudbury Five (7-5), had a slow start, but their selection is now pretty solid with the additions of Akeem Scott and Justin Moss and some impressive versions of Akeem Ellis.

“They started the year slowly, they had a lot of injuries and they only get better if they add (veteran) Ed Horton,” said Plumb.

“We want to be able to benefit from it now. . . . They are not only a desperate team, but they are talented and they are not afraid of anyone. They have experienced players who do not panic. “

Injuries have ravaged Bolts (10-3) in their 36-game regular season so far, but they are playing their next five games in Budweiser Gardens, where they are 7-0, and will try to distance themselves and the other three teams in the Central Division.

The Bolts have not practiced this year with a full selection of players, but the injuries have also opened opportunities.

“I haven’t had the same line-up for two games in a row the entire season, but on the other hand it’s good for me because … I can’t get too comfortable and it teaches me to trust (different players) “Plumb said. “The injuries have forced me to really trust boys… That I had had in the past on a shorter line.”

Next one

Thursday: Kitchener-Waterloo Titans at London Lightning, 7 p.m.

Sunday: Halifax Hurricanes at London Lightning, 2:00 PM