NBL Canada: Fix lightning, tighten, down hurricanes

The London Lightning stumbled in the second quarter, but managed to beat their seventh consecutive victory and beat the hurricanes 112-101 Tuesday night in the National Basketball League of Canada promotion at the Scotiabank Center in Halifax.

Mareik Isom led the attack with 24 points and nine rebounds, while the Bolts made a strong defensive attempt in the second half to improve to 8-1 in the first stop in their two-game East Coast road swing.

Xavier Moon and AJ Gaines Jr. had 21 and 18 points with eight and nine rebounds, usually in the second half.

The lightning struck Hurricanes 23-16 in the third quarter for a lead of 78-72 and the bolts pulled away midway through the fourth quarter to a lead of 10 points.

“I challenged the boys to increase the intensity and pressure defensively,” said Lightning Coach Doug Plumb. “Our goal was to wear them out in the third quarter and not let it be a tight race in the fourth, because you never know what can happen on the road.

“The boys were great. They locked themselves in, came closer to the exploratory report and carried out their assignments. “

Marcus Capers, who finished with 17 points, helped the Lightning with a quick start and beat three-for-three from outside, as London led 29-25 after the first quarter, but the Hurricanes had a break of 56-55 at rest.

Plumb said it was again a total effort from the team with contributions up and down in the line-up.

“I thought Marcus Capers shot the ball phenomenally,” said Plumb. “He shoots the ball just as well as everyone else in the competition. He has done a lot of work during the low season. Mareik Isom had a great game off the bench. AJ Gaines had an offensive and defensive game. And Xavier is Xavier. He is a warrior. “

Plumb added that this year’s Lightning team has a deep character and talent.

“We have guys who are emotionally resilient,” said Plumb. “If it’s not their night, they don’t go to the sidelines and sulk. They cheer on their teammates… And it’s all about winning, which makes my job a lot easier.”

C.J. Washington led the hurricanes with 29 points. Chris Johnson had 18 and Joel Kindred and Antoine Mason scored 15.

Mason went into the game on Tuesday and led the NBLC with 25.2 points per game, but he had five errors in the third quarter in seven minutes and scored when the game was out of Halifax’s reach.

Hurricane’s president and general manager Mike Leslie was back on the couch as a coach for his third game. Leslie, head coach for three years before stepping off to leave Ryan March at the helm and returning, returned after the start of Halifax 1-5. Marchand returned to his former role as an assistant coach.

The Hurricanes (2-8) are 1-2 under Leslie after splitting a weekend series with the defending NBLC champion Moncton Magic.

The Lightning plays the Atlantic Division-leading Magic (6-2) in Moncton on Thursday evening.

The next home game of The Bolts is Saturday February 1 against the Kitchener-Waterloo Titans in Budweiser Gardens.

Lightning 112, hurricanes 101

London scores: Mareik Isom 24, Xavier Moon 21, AJ Gaines Jr. 18, Marcus Capers 17, Garrett Williamson 10, Omar Strong 10

Halifax score: C.J. Washington 31, Chris Johnson 18, Joel Kindred 17, Antoine Mason 15, Tremayne Johnson 11

Next one

Thursday: Lightning at Moncton Magic, 6 p.m.

Thursday, January 30: Lightning at Kitchener-Waterloo Titans, 7 p.m.

Saturday February 1: Kitchener-Waterloo Titans at Lightning, 7 p.m.