NBC Olympics teams up with Snapchat for Tokyo 2020 - Adweek

As part of the third Olympic partnership between the two parties, NBC Olympics will bring a variety of customized content from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo to Snapchat.

More than 70 episodes from four daily shows will be released during the games for Snapchat. According to NBC Olympics, this is more than three times the number of episodes contained in the 2018 Winter Olympics PyeongChang, South Korea pact.

Two daily highlight shows are updated almost in real time during the games and offer indispensable moments.

The unscripted Chasing Gold show, which debuted during PyeongChang 2018, accompanies Team USA athletes on their journey to the Olympic Games.

A second show without a script contains a daily summary of the most memorable moments of the games, which were specially curated for Snapchat.

Both shows without a script are produced by NBCUniversal Digital Lab.

Snapchat curated Our Stories daily during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and PyeongChang 2018, and will continue to do so at Tokyo 2020, including coverage during the trials of the U.S. Olympic team and photos and videos created by fans around the world were.

NBC Olympics will be the exclusive seller of advertising and promotional opportunities for all of this content on Snapchat and will work closely with the messaging application.

NBC Olympics signed a similar Tokyo 2020 agreement with Twitter last July. This includes a daily 20-minute morning show, which is broadcast exclusively on this platform, as well as a live view of the daily reporting of the network. The fans vote on which event to watch. and real-time highlight clips.

During PyeongChang 2018, NBC Olympics content on Snapchat reached over 40 million unique users in the U.S., an increase of 25% over Rio 2016, with 90% of those users under 35 years old.

Sean Mills, Head of Content at Snap Inc., said in a press release: “We are excited to build on our strong partnership and tremendous success at the NBC Olympic Games to bring Snapchatters the greatest moments closer to Tokyo 2020 with original shows and Our Story Snaps will put the Snapchat community first in games. “

Gary Zenkel, President of NBC Olympics, added: “We know that Snap audiences love the Olympics. After two successful Olympic Games, we’re excited to take the partnership to a new level and produce even more content and coverage of the Tokyo Olympics tailored for Snapchatters. The many NBC Olympics advertisers who want to deal with these young people and active demographic advertisers will also benefit directly from this. “