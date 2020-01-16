NBC officially unveils the “Peacock” streaming service, launched in July with 3 different levels

NBC officially entered the wars of streaming today with the announcement of its next Peacock service. While various reports over the past few months have painted a picture of what to expect from Peacock, NBCUniversal has released most of the official details today.

CNBC specifies that Peacock will be available in three different levels, differentiated by prices and advertising. Peacock Free will provide 7,500 hours of ad-supported programming, including “next day access to current NBC first-year seasons.” Peacock Free will also include “full seasons of classic programming,” but details on this content library are unknown.

Peacock Premium will be available in two levels: $ 4.99 per month with ads and $ 9.99 per month without ads. Both levels of Peacock Premium will provide you with additional content that will not be available to Peacock Free users, including early access to late night shows and sports. An interesting detail is that Peacock will include a maximum of 5 minutes of advertisements per hour.

Peacock Premium will include non-televised Premier League football games starting in August and Ryder Cup games in September. Late Night fans with earlier bedtime hours can watch “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” at 8 pm. AND every day instead of her regular 11:35 p.m. television time. ET and “Late Night with Seth Meyers” at 9 p.m. AND instead of waiting until 12:35 p.m. ET.

In total, Peacock Premium will have more than 15,000 hours of content, including 600 films and 400 television series. This includes shows like “Law & Order”, “Chicago Fire”, “30 Rock”, “Frasier”, and more. Are you wondering about “The Office” streaming? It will remain on Netflix until 2021, but it will be a Peacock exclusive.

Peacock will also focus on live news, with access to “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” and more. You can also tune in to “dozens” of “channels” via streaming. These channels will offer a range of different content throughout the day, more like traditional cable TV.

While today marks the official announcement of Peacock and its three different levels, there are still a few unknowns. For example, NBC did not go into too much detail on the content limitations of the completely free level. While it will clearly offer a smaller collection of shows and movies, we don’t know which big-name deals will be exclusive to Peacock Premium.

If you are currently subscribed to Comcast or Cox, you will get an ad-supported level of Peacock Premium for free and can upgrade to the ad-free level for $ 4.99 per month. When is Peacock launched? Comcast and Cox subscribers will have access on April 1, but the streaming service will not be launched nationally until July 15.

What do you think of today’s Peacock announcement? Are you planning to subscribe? Let us know in the comments!

