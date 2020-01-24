NBC chairman confirms that 'Days Of Our Lives' will continue to appear on the network

NBC chairman Paul Telegdy has confirmed that Days Of Our Lives (DOOL) will remain on the NBC television network and will not switch to the digital streaming service.

“Of course, Days of Our Lives will continue. We love it … I know that’s good news for the fans, “he told Deadline during the Winter 2020 Television Critics Association Press Tour. “When we looked at how many people viewed this thing, people love it.”

Viewers celebrated it when they heard the news that DOOL had been updated, but there had been no official announcement from the network. Rumors of a possible cancellation spread in November when the news broke that all cast members of their contracts had been released.

NBC has presented two DOOL spin-off digital series on its Peacock on-demand streaming service. The first series, entitled Chad And Abby in Paris, included Abigail DiMera (Kate Mansi) and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn).

The latest series, called Last Blast Reunion, follows nine characters from DOOL’s 2000 season, including Jay Kenneth Johnson (Phillip Kiriakis), Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer), Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin), Belle Black (Martha Madison), Jason Wells (Aaron Van Wagner), Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) and Susan Adamson (Lindsay Hollistar).

DOOL is the second longest running American soap series that can still be seen. It is entering its 56th season this fall.