NBC and Sky News will launch a new global news channel

The American broadcaster NBC will set up a global news channel with Sky News in Great Britain.

The service, known as “NBC Sky World News”, is designed to challenge dominance in the international news market.

CNN International reports that it reaches more than 384 million households worldwide, and BBC News had a record high of 426 million international viewers last year.

A Global Audience Measure (GAM) showed that BBC News had 394 million viewers worldwide.

The BBC World Service accounted for 319 million of these.

Doha-based company Al Jazeera claims to send to more than 220 million households in over 100 countries.

Andy Lack, Chairman of NBC News, told the Financial Times The service would employ 3,500 people.

Overview of Sky News television studios and offices in West London, England, 2007 | Picture: Fiona Hanson / PA Archives / PA Pictures

It should also hire up to 200 dedicated employees, he said.

10 new offices are opened worldwide – increasing the reach of NBC Sky reporting by around 50%.

The TV station is expected to reach around 130 million households.

The new company is reported to be based at Sky’s headquarters on the outskirts of London.

Comcast, owned by NBCUniversal, bought Sky in September 2018 for more than EUR 33.4 billion.

Sky initially agreed to be taken over by its largest shareholder Fox in 2016. However, the acquisition was delayed by competitive investigations in the UK.

NBCUniversal owns and operates a portfolio of news and entertainment television channels in the United States and internationally.

In this photo illustration, the NBC news app is displayed on a screen of a mobile device. Image: Jaap Arriens / SIPA USA / PA Images

Brands include CNBC, Universal, Dreamworks and the “E!” Entertainment network.

Sky has around 23 million customers in seven countries, including Ireland.

It operates channels and brands such as Sky News, Sky One and Sky Arts.

The enterprise announced last year It was supposed to open its own studios in order to advance Europe-wide development and production.

As part of the plan, Sky said its investment in originals would more than double compared to the current level over the next five years.

It came after the success of the TV show “Chernobyl”, which dramatized the nuclear disaster in 1986.

According to Sky, the mini series was the most successful original Sky production ever.

Neither NBC nor Sky responded to requests from Newstalk at the time of publication.

Main image: This composite image shows the partial Sky News logo (left) and a NBC News logo (right) Picture: Sky / NBC