NBA Trae Young Helps Eliminate $ 1 Million In Unpaid Medical Debt For Struggling Families

Updated: 8:43 p.m. EST Jan 8, 2020

NBA rising star, Trae Young, has helped eliminate $ 1 million in overdue medical debts for struggling families in Atlanta. The Atlanta Hawks player’s foundation has partnered with RIP Medical Debt, a nonprofit organization for the debt reduction of 570 families in the Atlanta area. The nonprofit, launched in 2014 by two former debt collection executives, seeks to buy and cancel medical debt across America. It aims to help those who need it most, targeting the accounts of individuals “twice or less below the federal poverty line, insolvent and / or with debts that represent five percent or more of gross annual income” , depending on the organization. Young donated $ 10,000 through his foundation, which cleared $ 1,059,186.39 of medical debts. The average amount abolished was $ 1,858 for 570 people, according to a press release. Related video: A business owner sells winter hats to pay off thousands of dollars in student lunch debts “The city of Atlanta welcomed me with open arms, “said Young. “Giving back to this community is extremely important to me. I hope these families can find some relief in knowing that their bills have been taken care of at the dawn of the new year.” Young currently ranks fourth in points (28.9 per game) with the league and fifth in assists (8.4).

