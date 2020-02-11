NBA teams that are preparing for Sixers may trade with All-Star

Other NBA teams are preparing for the opportunity to trade Joel Embiid. Photo credit: ESPN / YouTube

The trade rumors about Joel Embiid are picking up steam, even if the league’s deadline only came last week. Speculation arises as the Philadelphia 76ers are still a playoff candidate for the Eastern Conference and Embiid is an integral part of their success.

However, the latest information from a respected NBA insider has opened the door to future opportunities. The NBA teams are already doing their homework before the next season.

Podcast episode triggers trade rumors about Joel Embiid

Brian Windhorst from ESPN discussed the opportunities Joel Embiid offers during his recent podcast by Brian Windhorst and The Hoop Collective with Jackie MacMullan and Tim McMahon.

According to a transcription about Hot New Hip Hop, Windhorst didn’t say deals were discussed, but he did say that teams “talk about it”.

It’s been crazy since the deadline came and went and Embiid still had half a season to go.

“But anyway, one of the conversations that people in the league are starting to have is” Will they move Embiid? What’s the price? Where would he go? Windhorst said in his podcast.

“I’m not going to go into it, but I expect people will talk about it,” he added. “I don’t think they would do that without adjusting to the head coach. It’s so radical, but the fact that we’re in mid-February and the people who work in the league and need to prepare in advance are over Think about Joel Embiid, who may be coming to the market, whether that’s true or not … I mean Josh Harris can come into this podcast and reject it if he wants to, but the fact that people are talking about it is not good. It’s a symptom of where they are. “

Despite criticism, Embiid is still playing at an all-star level

Embiid, currently 25, averages 22.8 points, 12 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this season. He was chosen among the All-Star starters for the Eastern Conference and will appear as part of the starting line-up for Team Giannis.

However, the Basketball Hall of Famers Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal have criticized him. In particular, Shaq referred to Embiid as “soft” in TNT broadcasts during an NBA.

Many fans believe that the Philadelphia 76ers should be significantly higher in the overall standings, and there are those who blame the big man for that.

Embiid even made a gesture towards part of the Sixers fan base after knocking down a giant three-pointer in a game and gave Philly a “be quiet” signal with his finger.

“I’m just talking to myself,” said Embiid after the game regarding this moment. “You know, I didn’t meet my standards, so I’m just mad at myself tonight, just frustrated,” said the tall Sixers man.

“I don’t care what it looks like. I’m just playing basketball,” said Embiid, then added a crazy comment.

At the moment, team 33-21 is overall and fifth in the Eastern Conference. They are two games behind the Miami Heat and occupy fourth place – a team in which the former Sixers player Jimmy Butler plays.

The Sixers also follow the Boston Celtics (37-15) and Toronto Raptors (40-14), a team that Major Star Kawhi Leonard has lost. There is still a lot of time left for the season, but there were problems bringing everything together.

Joel Embiid is one of the best great men in the league, regardless of the criticism. After NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Sixers Center is the second most important in terms of games with 20 points and 10 rebounds this season.

The mere fact that other teams are doing everything they can to do their best in the run-up to the next season could be a sign that the Philadelphia 76ers are already doing some important considerations for their team should they drop out in the postseason.