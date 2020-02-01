NBA Rumor Roundup: Wolves offering Wiggins for Russell van Warriors?

Now that the home route of the 2019-2020 season is approaching, there is already a more important route for teams around the Association.

The 2020 NBA trading period is less than a week away, meaning that teams throughout the competition are included in the most important decision of their season – or the second half of the campaign will offer a realistic enough shot to compete for loading in the next six days, or it’s time to switch to asset management mode and focus on the future.

Now that the deadline of February 6 is fast approaching, let’s take another look at the names that sound through the endless rumor mill of the NBA:

Timberwolves “dangled” Andrew Wiggins in exchange for D’Angelo Russell

The Wolves hunt to bring D’Angelo Russell to Minnesota to play with his close friend, Karl-Anthony Towns, is well established. The Timberwolves plan to keep Towns happy unless he starts to imagine himself under the bright lights of a larger market, while the Warriors are in no hurry to say goodbye to Russell, while the team is struggling through his extensive injury situation.

With the Warriors unmotivated to treat Russell, it seems that the Wolves are becoming increasingly desperate to try a possible trade. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, that extended to offering Canadian Andrew Wiggins.

“Minnesota has dangled Andrew Wiggins, who has a similar contract to Russell and fulfills a greater positional need,” Slater wrote. “But from the perspective of a Warriors, that is still a questionable talent-for-talent exchange. Most around the competition see Russell as better than Wiggins. It is a move that would only make a panic front office.

“But the Warriors are not panicking about Russell. Unless the Wolves empty the vault – something like Robert Covington and Josh Okogie plus a basket of attractive, unprotected choices – it is wiser for the Warriors to wait until this deadline on Russell and maybe far out there. “

Jrue Holiday from pelicans emerging as the top name on the market

Although there is no shortage of situations to monitor around the Association, Jrue Holiday in New Orleans has risen above the pack as the main potential target for contenders seeking an upgrade. His current contract situation contributes to his appeal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“Among several major players available, such as Kevin Love from Cleveland and Andre Drummond from Detroit, Holiday is the one who has a contract until the following season and is able to adjust the salary structure of a team in the short and long term,” wrote Charania . “He is the two-way player capable of upgrading a competitive team.”

Although Charania has added that Holiday has recently made it clear to the team that he would like to stay in New Orleans, this does not mean that the interest of other clubs will disappear.

“Denver and Miami are among interested teams in Holiday and, according to different sources, others are expected to emerge. Several teams told The Athletic that pelicans listen to trade calls for everyone in the selection, but their asking price remains high on Holiday, “wrote Charania.

“For New Orleans, Zion Williamson is number 1 general choice, 34 games remain to see how this core of Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Holiday performs, and the Pelicans are five games from the eighth seed in the West. However, calls will continue on Holiday for next Thursday. “

Kuzma, the names of Bogdanovic emerged in the negotiations between Kings and Lakers

“Candidates must go fast after (Bogdan) Bogdanovic,” argues Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer. And it seems that some have already tried to hold the 27-year-old.

Per O’Connor, Sacramento recently made a play for the Lakers ’Kyle Kuzma and offered Nemanja Bjelica and a sketch of the design.

“Los Angeles responded by asking for Bogdanovic, according to multiple competition sources,” wrote O’Connor. “Sacramento refused.”

Although the kings seem in no hurry to say goodbye to Bogdanovic, the financial situation of the club can lead to a move.

“(Buddy) Hield and Harrison Barnes have just been paid, and De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III have new contracts in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Unless the kings decide that it is in their best interest to bind Fox approximately $ 75 million , Hield and Bogdanovic from 2021, it would be useful to exchange one of Hield or Bogdanovic for a larger wing or a large man, “O’Connor wrote.