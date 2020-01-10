NBA Rumor Roundup: Pistons are expected to chase Fred VanVleet from Raptors

Loading...

Looking at the current landscape of the NBA is staring at an ocean – vast, ever changing and unpredictable.

There are no dynastic title favorites, no set-in-stone play-off positions and very few teams who have hit the season downright at this point.

With just under a month to go before the February 6th trading deadline, that specific alchemy is ready for potential shake-ups, as teams decide who they want to help.

Here are the latest rumors and reports from the entire association.

Pistons expected to pursue VanVleet in a free agency

Fred VanVleet comes up close and personal with the Larry O’Brien trophy. (Alex D’Addese / Sportsnet)

After the news came that Blake Griffin was undergoing knee-end surgery, the potential for the Detroit Pistons to opt for a look at team building to the future as opposed to a push for the play-offs has become increasingly likely.

The transaction deadline has not even come and gone, but looking ahead to the off season, a player who is reportedly on the radar of the Pistons unlimited free agent Fred VanVleet is waiting, according to James Edwards III of The Atheltic.

That should come as a surprise to anyone who has kept at least one eye on VanVleet’s performance since the end of last summer’s playoffs. He’s in the middle of a career year, with an average of 18 points and seven assists in a giant 36.3 minutes per night, and factors in four of the top five line-ups of the Toronto Raptors in terms of point difference for groups that have at least 75 possessions have been spent together on the field.

Point guards who perform at that level have shown that they can perform on the largest stage of the NBA and who are less than 26 years old and still a rare good. Of course, the Pistons will do their due diligence – Derrick Rose, although he looked healthy and showed flashes of his former self for the amount of 17.5 points and assists 5.8 in 25 minutes per game, is 31 years old and not the point guard of the future – just like any other team with cap space this summer.

But the Raptors are in an excellent position to retain VanVleet, regardless of the plans of other teams. Toronto has its full Bird Rights, which means that they can exceed the salary limit to sign it again. However, this would put a dent on the long-term flexibility of the Raptors and their anticipated commitment to Giannis Antetokounmpo if he became a free agent in the summer of 2021.

As for Detroit, any commitment to financial flexibility to make a move for VanVleet largely depends on the fate of Andre Drummond, who has a cap-strapping of $ 28.7 million player option for next year – a huge amount considering the dedication of the team to Griffin, who is in the third year of a five-year deal of $ 171 million.

Even if the Pistons found a trading partner for Drummond, there is still no guarantee that their pursuit of VanVleet would be fruitful. As recently as last October, VanVleet spoke about what Toronto meant to him.

“I’ve been here. This is the team that gave me my chance, I think we understand that. I’m not going to talk too much about a free agency this year because it’s a company and I have to do what’s best for me and my family, “said VanVleet during a performance at Tim and Sid in October.

“But I mean, I’ve recorded how I feel about this place. This organization knows how I feel about this place. So in a perfect world we know what would happen.”

There is growing confidence that Pistons will find a deal for Drummond before the deadline

Detroit Pistons Center Andre Drummond looks at the closing moments of the 112-102 loss of the Pistons for the Sacramento Kings in an NBA basketball game Thursday January 10, 2019 in Sacramento, California (Rich Pedroncelli / AP)

Whether it is a foreshadowing of their rumors pursued by VanVleet, or a move to get some value from the expiring contract of Drummond if the Pistons have the impression that he will run in free agency, the smoke surrounds a Drummond deal is getting more intense.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, a source familiar with Detroit’s attempts to trade Drummond has expressed the confidence that a deal will come before the February 6 trading deadline.

The name of Drummond is linked to various teams, including the Dallas Mavericks, Atlanta Hawks and the Raptors.

At first, second and third sight, that is a strange list. Drummond is very good at what Drummond does. It is extremely durable and plays each of the last six seasons in at least 78 games. He has an average of 17.5 points and 16 rebounds per game, and holds opponents at the eighth lowest field goal percentage within six feet of the basket.

But both the Mavericks and the Raptors have players – Serge Ibaka for Toronto and Kristaps Porzingis for Dallas – who score better on that list of field goals than Drummond.

And while a pick-and-roll from Luka Doncic-Drummond or Kyle Lowry-Drummond is vaguely intriguing, is it worth going further from Ibaka or Marc Gasol if you are Toronto? Would one of these franchises think they were an elite rebounder of $ 28 million away from the final?

The Hawks are more logical, marginal. They are a hopelessly recovering team, finishing last in the league in defensive recovery percentage, and that is one of Drummond’s best on-court gifts. In addition, giving Trae Young a capable pick-and-roll partner could unlock another level of his game.

With what has now been reported, Atlanta is still a strange admirer. Apart from the owner-made despair, there is little incentive for a team in the midst of a long-term reconstruction process to trade future assets for a limited-sized man who might become a one-year lease.

Kings and Lakers participated in Kuzma trade negotiations

Los Angeles Lakers “Kyle Kuzma (Ringo H. W. Chiu / AP)

The Sacramento kings are among the teams trying to develop a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers around Kyle Kuzma, Mark Stein of the New York Times reported on Monday, with the kings being aware that any deal should be Bogdan Bogdanovic as a starting point contain point.

However, further reports have indicated that this does not mean that the kings are actively pursuing a Bogdanovic-for-Kuzma trade. Sam Amick of The Athletic added context and said that the kings are unlikely to be interested in a one-to-one trade with surrender contracts to make the salaries work, and that Sacramento is familiar with the pending limited free agency of Bogdanovic this summer.

From the Lakers’ point of view, adding Bogdanovic – who has a 21.8 percent assistance rate – good enough for the 95th percentile among wing players and 38 percent shoots from three – would be a secondary pick-and-roll ball handler and a provide a comfortable floor – room to share the court with Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

For the kings, however, the reason for pursuing Kuzma is less clear. Bogdanovic is reportedly not happy with the prospect of getting off the bank of Sacramento in the long term, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, and is ready to be a limited free agent next summer. But if the kings are convinced that they can keep him when the time comes, as Amick reported, it makes little sense to move him to a fine but objectively worse player in Kuzma.

Sixers looking for answers perimeter

Andre Iguodala during his time with the Golden State Warriors. (Frank Gunn / CP)

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly shown interest in Robert Covington, Malik Beasley, E’Twaun Moore, Davis Bertans, Glenn Robinson III and Andre Iguodala, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer.

Philadelphia, which is interested in adding shooters, should not be a surprise given that their two franchise cornerstones are Joel Embiid, an average shooter, and Ben Simmons, a never-shooter.

But the 76ers don’t have many other assets in store than their own concept choices to start a transaction. Apart from Matisse Thybulle – a dynamic rookie defender who, according to O’Connor, would find the 76ers reluctant to give up – there aren’t many roster players who can pry one of the more meaningful names on Philadelphia ‘s wish list without belonging to one much larger trade.

Embiid is out indefinitely with a torn ligament in his left hand, and although the 76ers are likely to survive his absence – offensive, they are consistently better with only one of Embiid or Simmons on the floor – at least he can imagine losing him in the run-up to deadline day, the scale could shift from patience to pulling the trigger on a deal to strengthen Philadelphia’s place in the Eastern Conference hierarchy.