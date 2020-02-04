NBA Rumor Roundup: Iguodala can sit outside for the rest of the season if not traded

We are on the final days for the NBA trade deadline.

With February 6 lurking, GM’s around the competition are now officially on the clock to either do what they can to get their teams ready for post-season runs, or sell assets before they lose the chance to do so.

While the Association’s rumor mill is apparently always churning, conversations have begun with the deadline just around the corner, with more than a few party titles in the game and many on-the-bubble participants wanting to find the piece that takes them to pushes in the elite of the competition.

That said, let’s review the latest chatter:

Iguodala can sit outside for the rest of the season if preferred trading is not convenient

Although it has been somewhat tense from the start, things have become extremely uncomfortable between Memphis and Andre Iguodala, with the club still finding an exchange for their taste for the former veteran of Warriors.

The 36-year-old was traded in July after a dynastic run with Golden State on the Grizzlies, after which it was agreed between him and his new club that he would not report to the team while they found a trading partner.

It never came and Iguodala has to play another game this season. It is no less annoying for Grizzlies players, according to Memphis’ Dillon Brooks, who said he is looking forward to continuing from the debacle. “I can’t wait until we find a way to trade it so we can play it and show it what Memphis is about,” he said Monday.

It seems that a new worshiper has arisen for Iguodala. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Miami Heat wade into battle.

That said, others have reported that Iguodala is willing to sit outside for the rest of the season if an acceptable trade fails.

Timberwolves are trying to swing multi-team trade to land D’Angelo Russell

Minnesota still leans heavily in their pursuit of D’Angelo Russell, hoping to make the Warriors stand out in the city to mate with old friend Karl-Anthony Towns.

It seems that the Timberwolves have now stepped up their efforts and several teams are negotiating a four-sided trade that Russell lands in Minnesota.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Timberwolves are in talks with Houston and Atlanta, where sources from the Wojnarowski competition say it can shake like this: Robert Covington to Houston, Clint Capela to Atlanta and possibly two picks in the first round plus an expired contract with Minnesota.

Said design assets could then be used by the Timberwolves in a possible deal with Golden State for Russell.

Minnesota has been haunting Russell for a while, but conversations between them and Golden State have immediately been less productive, according to Wojnarowski.

“A gap has remained between the Warriors and Timberwolves on a possible agreement,” he wrote. “Golden State has an interest in giving up a salary in a potential Russell trade, and Minnesota should be able to give the Warriors flexibility on which year or years they would prefer concept picks,” said sources of the competition.

“Golden State is already on its way to a high lottery in the 2020 NBA version, which is not considered strong. Andrew Wiggins from Minnesota should be included in almost every Russell trade package.”

Sign up for Raptors newsletters

Get the best out of our Raptors coverage and exclusive products directly in your inbox!

The trade in Tristan Thompson is changing from a possibility to a “priority” for Cavs

One of the last two members of the 2016 Cleveland Championship team could soon be on their way to the city.

After previous reports that Tristan Thompson would be welcome to continue from the Cavaliers, the Toronto resident is now reportedly actively engaged in finding a change of scenery, according to Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

“The 28-year-old seemed conditioned not only to be the wise, older statesman who would hold the hands of the Cavs teenagers and much younger over-20s during the second year of a rebuild. He was also interested in a contract extension that could keep him there for much longer. That has changed, “wrote Vardon.

“Thompson’s camp wants it to be traded by Thursday’s deadline. People in its area call it a” priority. “

The financial implications of Thompson being dealt with are also reportedly a key factor in his camp’s desire to see him move.

“Thompson is in the final year of a $ 82 million five-year contract. Everyone who acts for him now gets his “Bird Rights,” which means the team can exceed this limit this summer to sign it again, “Vardon wrote.

> Yahoo Sports “Chris Haynes, confirming that the Canadian attacker is available, added that the Cavs are” in “asset accumulation mode” after a recent loss to Golden State.

Kevin Love still expects to stay with Cavaliers

Moving to the other title section of 2016, after all that was made of the Kevin Love accident in Cleveland, and the subsequent conversation about what looked like a situation that would definitely end in a separation of ways, Love now says he didn’t trade traded .

“Since the second time I have been here, I have been in those conversations – it is easy for me. I have established myself in who I am as a basketball player and as a person. So I am easy,” he told reporters Monday.

“… I just don’t know what’s going to happen, but yes, I mean, we just drop the chips. I said that. But I probably expect to finish the season here and continue to play extremely hard. “

Whether that expectation will come true remains to be seen – the Clippers are said to have “caught the tires” on a deal for the veteran – but the hours that end before the February 6 deadline, the faithful Cavs do not have to wait long to wait find out.