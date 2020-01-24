NBA Rumor Roundup: could Raptors listen to offers on Ibaka, Gasol?

Until the last two weeks before the NBA trading period, the Toronto Raptors are in an interesting place.

The resilience of the 2019-2020 club, which is expected to crumble after the exit of the season outside Kawhi Leonard, is well documented. During the first half of the campaign, Toronto is third in the East with a record of 30-14, even after a result of injuries that they tested at various points in the season.

The rapid, continuous growth of Pascal Siakam – recently called a 2020 All-Star Game starter – has played a key role. But where are the issues related to the rest of the schedule?

Let us look at the latest rumors circulating around the Association about the Raptors and the competition in general.

Does Ujiri listen to offers for the star veterans of the Raptors?

At the moment, it seems more likely that the Raptors go through the trading deadline without causing much commotion. But this is, after all, the NBA, so it’s someone who guessed how the chips will actually fall.

For what it’s worth, NBA insider Bobby Marks said, regardless of the team’s situation, there are very few really untouchable names in today’s game. So you can bet that Ujiri will at least listen.

“You may have three or four boys (competition-wide) who are unassailable. You know, like Steph Curry when healthy and even now, Luka, boys like that. But I think everyone can be bought for the right price, right?” Marks said Friday at the Good Show of Sportsnet 590. “If someone calls and makes a sweet offer for Kyle Lowry or Serge Ibaka and it doesn’t put you back and you can still be a top three or four team in the Eastern Conference and maybe go to the final, yes, I think you’re going to consider it.

“I don’t think the players should take offense, because it’s almost a badge of honor that teams want you.”

It remains to be seen whether Ujiri chooses to pull the trigger on a proposed deal to have a better chance of going back-to-back in 2020. But before Marks’ point, every GM in the competition will at least see what the options are.

“I don’t think Masai will disconnect his phone in the week of February 2 and say,” I don’t take calls “- everyone takes calls,” Marks said. “Unless you were Golden State for the last four or five years, which was actually satisfied with that schedule. Everyone is calling now, and you get a kind of feel-out process as far as who’s there. “

Sixers, Mavericks interested in Thunder veteran Gallinari

An influx of talent to rivals from the Eastern Eastern Conference can play a role in forcing Ujiri’s hand, and such a team seems interested in an upgrade.

According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, the Philadelphia 76ers have shown an interest in Oklahoma City Thunder veterinarian Danilo Gallinari, taken over by OKC in the deal that Paul George sent to the Los Angeles Clippers from Kawhi Leonard. The Mavericks have also shown interest, per O’Connor, given the effectiveness of Gallinari lately.

“Although Gallinari, 31, has never been an All-Star, he played as one in Oklahoma City this season and last year with the Clippers,” O’Connor wrote. “Gallinari can become an unlimited free agent this summer, but few teams will have cap space, and most of them will be younger teams that probably aren’t chasing players in their 30s.

“The team that keeps him in the summer will have a significant advantage in keeping him, because they have his Bird rights, and therefore the opportunity to offer a more lucrative deal.”

The Sixers are also linked to Derrick Rose, as well as Bogdan Bogdanovic and Robert Covington, according to recent reports.

Per NBA source, Sixers is currently targeting Bogdan Bogdanovic and Robert Covington as potential acquisitions by the deadline.

The source says that Sixers has been determined about who / what is and is not available in return.

– Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) January 22, 2020

Pelicans who want to become buyers on the deadline to push the play-off with Zion

The Pelicans season may have taken a sharp turn this week with the long-awaited debut by Zion Williamson who finally reached the NBA.

It is too early to judge how big the impact of the arrival of the number 1 will be, but if his flashes of dominance during that debut tilt are an indication, New Orleans may be on its way to a surprising play-off berth by time that the fall season is rolling around.

That said, the club’s deadline plans seem to be on the move.

After ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the team had withdrawn from trade negotiations given their recent success, Brian Windhorst added further reporting on the surprising change of plans in New Orleans.

“In fact, I heard they wanted to acquire players in the conversations they had,” he said. “Maybe not a big player, but if they are going to add something, maybe add a veteran, because they are a very young team.”

