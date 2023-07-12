NBA Board of Governors Approves New Rules for 2023/24 Season: An In-Game Flopping Penalty and Expanded Coach’s Challenge

In an effort to further refine the gameplay and sportsmanship of the NBA, the Board of Governors approved two significant rule changes for the 2023/24 season: an in-game flopping penalty and expanded use of the coach’s challenge. Both rules were implemented and tested during the NBA 2K24 Summer League before receiving unanimous approval by the NBA’s Competition Committee, comprised of players, representatives from the Players Association, coaches, governors, team basketball executives, and referees.

Expansion of Coach’s Challenge

Previously, coaches were allowed a single challenge per game. Now, they’ll have the opportunity for a second challenge if the first is successful. However, a team must still use a timeout to trigger a challenge. The modification of the rule is aimed to foster fair competition and ensure the right calls are made. Regarding timeouts, a team will continue to retain the timeout used to initiate its first challenge if it is successful. But it will not retain its timeout with the second challenge, even if successful, a decision aimed at maintaining the flow and length of the game.

Implementation of In-Game Flopping Penalty

The newly introduced in-game flopping penalty seeks to promote integrity within the game. It will result in a non-unsportsmanlike technical foul, with the opposing team awarded one free throw attempt. The throw can be attempted by any player in the game, chosen by the coach. Importantly, a player will not be ejected based on flopping violations. The enforcement of this penalty won’t disrupt live play. Referees can wait until the next neutral opportunity to stop live play to administer the penalty. Flopping calls cannot be challenged by a coach, but officials can assess a flopping penalty while reviewing a different foul call.

Impact on the Game Strategy

The expanded use of the coach’s challenge could also substantially impact the game strategy. With the addition of a second challenge, coaches now have another opportunity to question and potentially overturn a referee’s decision. This rule could be particularly influential during critical points in the game, providing coaches with another tool to shape the game’s outcome. The additional challenge does, however, come with a trade-off. While teams will continue to retain the timeout used to initiate the first challenge (if successful), the timeout associated with the second challenge will be used up regardless of its outcome. This factor adds an extra strategic element, with coaches needing to weigh the benefits of a potential overturned call against the cost of losing a timeout.

Financial Implications

The post-game monetary penalty system for flops has been modified to mirror that of technical fouls. The fines will start at $2,000 and increase incrementally for repeat offenders. Despite this new in-game penalty, the NBA office will continue to review questionable plays post-game and assess fines accordingly. However, flops called in games will not face further financial penalties.

Early Impact and Critiques

Early incidents of the flopping penalty in the Summer League involved Golden State’s Lester Quinones and Oklahoma City’s Jaden Shackelford, highlighting the rule’s potential impact. The changes have attracted plenty of discussion within the NBA community, with coaches like Steve Kerr previously voicing their criticism of flopping. The new rules demonstrate the NBA’s commitment to ensuring fairness and integrity within the game. While their impact will continue to be monitored and assessed, their introduction marks a significant step toward addressing some of the most debated issues within the league. For more information on the new rules, visit the official NBA News website.