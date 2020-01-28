NBA legend Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter killed in helicopter crash

In this file, legendary Los Angeles-based Laker Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna see the U.S. Championships meet on Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Irvine, California. Photo: Chris Carlson (Associated Press)

Updated on 1/26/19, 6:10 p.m. ET: Los Angeles District sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed to the LA that there were nine people on the plane – one pilot and eight passengers – and he did not want to confirm who died in the crash until the next of kin were notified.

Updated: 1/26/19, 4:42 PM ET: Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also killed in the crash. TMZ first reported on the death of his daughter and later confirmed it through other media, including CNN and NBC.

From NBC:

David Shapiro, former Mayor of Calabasas and currently City Council, confirmed to NBC News that Bryant was in the helicopter.

According to Shapiro, Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also in the helicopter. The two were on board with another parent and child who were not identified.

Gianna, whose name was Gigi, was on board the helicopter when, according to the TMZ, they were on their way to the Mamba sports academy near Thousand Oaks, California to do basketball training in the event of a crash.

She is reported to have followed in her father’s footsteps to become a professional basketball player.

Bryant coached his daughter’s basketball team in middle school after retiring from professional basketball in 2016 from the Los Angeles Lakers.

In December 2018, Bryant partnered with the Sports Academy to rename the 100,000-square-foot venue to the Mamba Sports Academy and “to offer effective, safe, and transparent all-round human performance training to help athletes develop their potential “.

The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. near Las Virgenes Road, south of Agoura Road, near Malibu, California.

The division said that a call for a crashed helicopter in Calabasas at 10:01 a.m. local time came from people who were traveling in the area and reporting the accident that caused a small brush fire after banging on a slope had.

The helicopter, identified by Los Angeles County’s fire chief Tony Imbrenda as the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter, took off from Orange County, where Bryant lived, the Times sources said.

According to the Weather Channel, there were deep clouds and fog in the area at the time of the crash, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether the weather played a role in the crash.

In an interview with GQ Magazine in 2010, Bryant said he would regularly take a private helicopter from his home in Orange County to every home game he played at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Earlier:

Kobe Bryant was reportedly killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning.

According to TMZ, the former LA Lakers superstar was traveling with at least three other people in a private helicopter when he crashed. The rescue personnel responded, but nobody on board survived.

The celebrity gossip shop reported that five people had been pronounced dead, but Bryant’s wife Vanessa was not on board.

Officials confirmed to Variety that Bryant was a passenger on a helicopter that crashed in Los Angeles County’s Calabasa suburb.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Develop stories …