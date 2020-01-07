NBA last two minutes report says Rudy Gobert fouled Brandon Ingram in Utah Jazz's final game win over New Orleans Pelicans

Loading...

NEW ORLEANS – The NBA has spoken. Rudy Gobert fouled Brandon Ingram in the last regulation game in Utah Jazz’s 128-126 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Every day, the NBA publishes what’s called a last two minutes report, or L2M. The report includes games played the day before that were within three points of the last two minutes of the fourth quarter.

The report reviews unofficial appeals and notable non-appeals and makes a decision on the veracity of the decisions of the officials involved.

The Jazz-Pelicans match qualifies and was included in Tuesday’s report.

The night of

With a chance to level the game in the final seconds, Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram got into the paint and did a layup. The problem was that he was met by Rudy Gobert. The shot did not fall, the buzzer sounded and the game was over.

What followed was a bizarre scene with most Jazz players leaving the field and officials examining something, although it was unclear at the time what they were examining. No faults were pronounced on the game, the officials cannot retroactively announce the faults after examination, and there was no time on the clock.

So during an unorthodox period, with no explanation from the Palestinian Authority in the arena or anyone else, the end of the game appeared in question.

Crew chief Kane Fitzgerald later told a pool reporter that there was a test to see if there was a clock malfunction. There was not. He also noted that officials considered Gobert’s defense against Ingram to be legal.

In short, the game on everyone’s mind today was not even at fault, according to Fitzgerald.

In real time, the situation was strange to say the least.

The reaction

Even after the game ended, it didn’t seem like anyone really knew what was going on. Jazz coach Quin Snyder, Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic answered questions about the last game as if they thought the officials were reviewing for a foul.

“There was no whistle, so by the rules, I don’t think they can see it again,” said Gobert after the match. “I don’t know what was going on.”

After the match and comments from officials, conversations turned to see if there was a possible offensive foul on Ingram because his hand was wrapped around Gobert as he stood up for the shot.

Whatever the truth of the game, the strange end of the game or anyone’s speculation, there has been maximum interest in what would be the next day’s L2M.

The report

In Tuesday’s L2M, regarding the room in question, the report reads as follows:

“Gobert (UTA) comes into contact with Ingram’s arm (NOP) when he attempts to fire.”

The report gives the game the distinction of INC, which means an incorrect non-appeal.

The problem with the NBA L2M is that even if it is an attempt by league officials to offer transparency and accountability for their work, it ultimately means nothing.

The Jazz won on Monday evening and no exam the next day will change that. The Pelicans will most likely be mad at the outcome of the game, made worse by the fact that the officials were wrong, but in the end, it was just another weird day in the NBA and everyone is moving on.

For Jazz, attention turns to the following, a two-game home game starting Wednesday against the New York Knicks 10-26.