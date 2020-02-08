NBA incorrectly confirms no intentional call at the end of the Jazz-Blazers game

When questionable decisions are made by referees at the end of NBA games, there is sometimes a level of tension about what the Last Two Minute report of the competition the next day will say about those calls or non-calls.

Saturday’s L2M report didn’t bring much tension to the no-call against Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert, which took place at the end of Friday’s home victory of the Jazz against the Portland Trail Blazers.

On Friday night after the game, officials took a somewhat unique step to quickly acknowledge their mistake, which happened when Blazers and former Weber State star Damian Lillard drove to the basket for a chance to tie the game to 116 within the remaining 10 seconds, and on Saturday, the NBA report determined that officials should indeed have called goaltending.

“Gobert (UTA) contacts Lillard’s (POR) shot attempt after it hits the board and still has a chance to score,” the report describes the game.

But as it was noted well after the game, Portland could not let officials judge the game before the game ended because no call was actually made.

“Goaltending can only be judged if it is called by officials on the floor,” said the Saturday report.

Apart from that monumental no-call, the competition also determined that Royce O’Neale did not make Lillard a mistake during his ride to the basket (it was determined as a correct no-call).

“O’Neale (UTA) jumps vertically and absorbs Lillard’s (POR) contact while attempting to drive,” the report reads.

Elsewhere in the report, it was concluded that Jazz striker Joe Ingles fooled Lillard to stay 1:13 on a 3-point attempt that Lillard made, bringing the match to 112, but no calls were made. A free throw would have given the Blazers a one-point lead.

No mention was made in the report of a 1:43 clock stop, which occurred after O’Neale made a 3-pointer to set up Utah 112-107. During the clock stop, Blazers scored big man Caleb Swanigan to bring Portland in three.

The clock resumed when the Jazz got the ball after Swanigan’s shot.