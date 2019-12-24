NBA basketball: conclusions of the recent road trip of the Utah Jazz

Loading...

MIAMI – Utah Jazz (18-12) ended its three-game trip with a loss to the Miami Heat after winning five straight wins, including the first two road games in this swing in Atlanta and Charlotte. While losing is never fun, the way the team played against a very good Heat team definitely showed improvement on how they played on their previous road trip during the Thanksgiving holiday.

That trip threw a 1-4 record and was followed by another loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in their first game at Vivint Arena. After an examination of conscience and some sincere conversations between the players, the team was able to generate momentum at the expense of some of the teams of less than .500 in the league. Although Utah did not beat Miami, they played much more competitively than before against top-level clubs in hostile territory.

While there are not necessarily moral victories in losses for teams like the Jazz that expect to compete at a high level versus elite competition, there are games that can be indicators of real progress towards the goal of consistency in their game. For months since the season began, Utah has had stretches of solid play followed by periods of disorder and little effort. That was not the case on this road trip.

The slow starts of the first half in Atlanta and Charlotte were balanced with sharp adjustments and greater effort and intensity in the second halves that ultimately resulted in victories. The game in Miami was exactly what they hoped to achieve in many ways, playing with great effort at both ends from beginning to end.

Of course, each team wants to win every game, but that is not realistic. However, progressively improving as the season progresses from November to the beginning of April is what really good teams can do so that they can compete favorably at the end of April, May and June. The Jazz now know that they are on the right track after a strong performance against one of the best teams in the league. They have to find the will to continue like this from now on.

They also made some moves on the list to address some deficiencies in their bank game, exchanging former lottery selection guard Dante Exum to Cleveland in exchange for guard Jordan Clarkson, who currently averages more than 14 points per game in a reserve role . They also renounced veteran striker Jeff Green. These last movements show that the team is not willing to resist their search to become a tiebreaker and eventual contender for the championship.

With changes in the immediate horizon and others that could happen if deemed necessary, the Utah Jazz are working to achieve the type of development they covet: to be a team that plays with consistency, intensity and great effort from the beginning. Until the final bell. That spirit and character were on display for the last six days at their three stops in the southeast. It wasn't the 3-0 sweep they expected, but it was clearly different and much better than the dying effort they showed only a few weeks ago when they laid a huge turkey-sized egg around Thanksgiving.

This Christmas will be a better party for the team and for Jazz Nation knowing that they are on their way to progress. What has not yet been determined is whether they can cross the bridge to the NBA prosperity that only the winner can reach. Not only win in the short term, but the kind of success that comes with sustained excellence.

Years ago, Frank Layden, Kevin O & # 39; Connor, Jerry Sloan and Larry H. Miller were able to build it. Now is the time to see if Dennis Lindsey, Justin Zanik, Quin Snyder and Gail Miller can replicate their efforts.