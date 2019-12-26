NBA All-Star Voting is once again exclusive to Google for 2020

Loading...

Given the tendency of people to search for things instead of entering URLs, Google has been directly integrated in contest voting in recent years. Search and Assistant are again the official external partners for the NBA All-Star Vote this year.

This is the second year that NBA All-Star Voting is presented by Google & # 39 ;. For the 2018/2019 season, Google replaced Alexa, as the two organizations signed a multi-year agreement.

During the voting period, fans can submit one full vote every day via the NBA app and NBA.com, as well as on Google and via Google Assistant. All current NBA players are available for selection.

Voting with fans accounts for 50% of the votes, while "all current players and a media panel each account for 25 percent." Yesterday the election will end on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday January 20 at 11:59 PM ET). Tally updates are provided on January 2, 9 and 16.

Winning starters will be announced on January 23, while the 69th NBA All-Star Game takes place on February 16 in Chicago.

Google : Vote for Google.com or the Google Search app by searching for "NBA Vote" or "NBA All-Star Vote" or simply by searching for a player or team. Fans can vote for 10 unique players per day from December 25 to January 20.

: Vote for Google.com or the Google Search app by searching for "NBA Vote" or "NBA All-Star Vote" or simply by searching for a player or team. Fans can vote for 10 unique players per day from December 25 to January 20. Assistant: Vote via a Google Assistant device by saying: "Ok Google, vote for the NBA All-Star Game". Fans can vote for up to 10 unique players per day from December 25 to January 20.

