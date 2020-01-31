NBA all-star game in honor of Kobe Bryant with 24 points in the fourth quarter

Every quarter before that also counts when the NBA awards $ 100,000 to the winning team’s charity in Chicago. The result is reset to 0-0 to start the second and third quarters. If the score is the same, the charity price will be carried over to the next period. The team that first reaches the final goal wins $ 200,000 for its charity.

Milwaukee’s LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will captain the two teams, with the players participating in a television draft next Thursday.

After the starters were announced last week, the two captains found out the rest of the All-Star pool on Thursday, and no other Lakers or Clippers joined James, Anthony Davis, and Kawhi Leonard.

In the Western Conference, former Lakers Wing Brandon Ingram will be part of a group of reservations that include Utah Center Rudy Gobert, Utah Guard Donovan Mitchell, Denver Center Nikola Jokic, Portland Guard Damian Lillard, and Houston Guard include Russell Westbrook. Chris Paul, the guardian of Oklahoma City, will also play along.

The guardian of Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker, is the most noticeable gap with an average of 27 points per game and 51 percent of hits.

“I’ve played with and against several all-stars in this league and Devin Booker is undoubtedly an NBA all-star,” said Sun General Manager James Jones in a press release.

To the east will be the center of Miami, Bam Adebayo, and striker Jimmy Butler along with Ben Simmons, striker Khris Middleton from Milwaukee, striker Jayson Tatum from Boston, goalkeeper Kyle Lowry from Toronto and the big man from Indiana, Domantas Sabonis , Take the lead.

Washington’s Bradley Beal was the biggest nudge in the east.

In addition to James, Leonard, Davis and Antetokounmpo, Trae Young from Atlanta, Kemba Walker from Boston, Joel Embiid from Philadelphia, Pascal Siakam from Toronto, James Harden from Houston and Luka Doncic from Dallas were selected as starters.

Nine players will make their all-star debut in Chicago – Doncic, Siakam, Young, Sabonis, Tatum, Adebayo, Ingram, Gobert and Mitchell.

Frank Vogel and the Lakers coaching team will coach Team LeBron while the coaching team that will represent the East is still undecided as Mike Budenholzer and his Milwaukee staff are out of honor for two years in a row.

Honors for Bryant and former NBA Commissioner David Stern are expected throughout the weekend in Chicago.

