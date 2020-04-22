NBA 2K20 Game Download Free For PC

About NBA 2K20

NBA 2K20 is a video game simulating sports and basketball. It is based on the 21st part of the National Basketball Association of the NBA 2k series, it was made after the successor of NBA 2K19. This game was developed by Visual Concept and published by 2K Sports. This game was released on August 21, 2019, for different PS 4, Xbox One, MS Windows.



NBA 2k20 gameplay



NBA 2k20 is a basketball-based simulation game. As well as players play the NBA game with real life and you can customize the teams. The game follows all the rules and has different modes that have many parameters. Possibility of 36 teams and it can be moved and used in the MyLeague and MyGM modes. The current season and previous games have had NBA teams like the Chicago Bulls 1995-96.

In the studio, the pre-game is based on the real NBA on TNT and Ernie Johnson with the two analysts and the players appearing on Houston Rockets. During the match, the announcers are the journalists. The clip and career series offers different game modes. Players create their own customizable basketball player and he has a basketball career. In this game they have different features and play complete games with different activities. The neighborhood returns to MyCareer and players can customize their wardrobe. In addition, they train and perform exercises to improve their attributes.

The NBA 2k20 game works with different game modes, which can be managed with basketball operations while the development of MyGM is more focused on the more cinematic style than the previous games and tries to give the scenario. Eight more times in the series, MyTeam mode is based on the idea of ​​the tournament and the ultimate basketball style.

NBA 2k20 Gameplay Trailer

NBA 2k20 Game: system requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel core i3

RAM: 4 GB

Graphics card: AMD® Radeon ™ HD 7770 1 GB or better

Sound Card: DirectX 9.0x compatible

Free disk space: 80 GB

How to install?