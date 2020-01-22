Navy veterinarian gives Navy proper funeral after finding ashes under stairwell

KALAMAZOO, MI – Paul Burbridge, himself a veteran, believes that those who have served our country deserve an honorable funeral.

While cleaning at the Deer Run Apartments in Kalamazoo, Burbridge found a cremated remains box on the box called James H. Mitchell Jr.

Through his own investigation, Burbridge discovered the remains of a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in the Korean War from 1952 to 1954.

Paul Burbridge talks about finding the cremated remains of James H. Mitchell Jr. that he found under stairs in the Deer Run Apartments in Kalamazoo, Michigan (MLive.com video)

Burbridge was determined to honor the Navy.

Mitchell was honored for his services during a ceremony at Fort Custer National Cemetery on Monday January 20th. Fort Morris director Chris Morris said the process of burying unaccompanied remains at Fort Custer first required an authorization check.

After Mitchell’s status as a qualified veteran was confirmed, his remains at Fort Custer were buried with full military honors, Morris said. The American Legion Riders attended the ceremony in honor of the former Navy. Burbridge was presented with an American flag during the ceremony and a gun salute was performed, Morris said.

“I’m still crying,” he said after the Monday ceremony. “It was just beautiful.”

Burbridge is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and serves from 1980 to 1983, he said. He is busy cleaning the apartments in the Kalamazoo complex where he lives.

One day, after Burbridge found the remains while cleaning under a staircase, she first checked whether they belonged to someone who currently lives in Deer Run.

He eventually discovered Mitchell’s status as a former navy, but was unable to find any living relatives. Burbridge also discovered that Mitchell was cremated on May 26, 2000 after he died in Illinois at the age of 67.

Almost 20 years later, Burbridge found the man’s remains and took over the task of ensuring that Mitchell received the military honors he owed.

“He’s been around for a while now,” Burbridge said of Mitchell.

While waiting for Mitchell’s veteran status to be reviewed, he said the veteran’s remains never went by his side.

“As long as he’s a veteran, he has brothers and sisters,” said Burbridge. “He has a big family.”

