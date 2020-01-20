Navy to name the new aircraft carrier for African American WWII heroes

By Devan Cole, CNN

(CNN) – The U.S. Navy will name a new aircraft carrier after Doris “Dorie” Miller, a World War II veteran who defended Pearl Harbor during the 1941 attack on the Hawaiian naval base, making it the first aircraft carrier to be named after an African American.

Acting Secretary of the Navy, Thomas Modly, announced the announcement on Monday during a ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the national holiday commemorating the life of the killed civil rights leader.

During the attack on Pearl Harbor, Miller manned an anti-aircraft machine gun aboard the USS West Virginia “until he ran out of ammunition and was ordered to leave the ship,” according to a Navy biography in which he “was not trained.” “Activate” the weapon. Miller said he believed he shot a Japanese plane during the attack, the biography said. The following year, Miller received the Navy Cross, the highest medal awarded by the Navy, and became the first African American who received the award.

“Dorie Miller stood for everything that is good about our nation,” said Modly. “His story deserves to be remembered and repeated wherever our people keep watch today.”

The aircraft carrier, named after Miller, will also be the first to be named after a sailor, Modly added.

Miller fought in the Pacific Theater until November 1943 when the assigned ship was sunk by a Japanese submarine torpedo. According to his biography, he was reported missing for a year and a day before he was believed dead on November 25, 1944.

In addition to the Navy Cross, Miller also received the Purple Heart Medal and the American Defense Service Medal, Fleet Clasp, the Asian-Pacific Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal, according to the Navy. In 1973, a Knox-class frigate was named in honor of Miller, which was later decommissioned in the 1990s.

Eleven aircraft carriers are currently in the Navy fleet. The youngest, the USS Gerald Ford, entered service in 2017 and is currently the most expensive naval warship.

This story was updated with additional information from the Monday ceremony.

