Navy SEAL is not committed to the murder of Special Forces Staff Sgt.Logan Melgar

A Navy SEAL who is accused of Army Special Forces Staff Sgt.Logan Melgar has not pleaded guilty to murder and other charges, a Navy official confirmed.

Chief Special Warfare Operator Tony E. DeDolph also filed a lawsuit against a military jury when he was indicted on January 10, the official said.

DeDolph faces a maximum prison sentence for life without parole if convicted of murder. His general court martial is scheduled to take place between March 23 and April 3.

Melgar died on June 4, 2017 in Bamako, Mali, after allegedly being attacked by four U.S. special operators, a British service member and a Malian security guard who were accused of breaking into his quarters for a video Melgar was held sexually harassed.

DeDolph, who is one of two SEALs charged with Melgar’s death, is accused of strangling the Green Beret until he stops breathing and then tries to cover it up by falsely claiming that he and Melgar would have wrestled back then.

Of the three other service members charged with Melgar’s death, a Marine Raider is also brought before a court martial, while a SEAL and a Raider both plead guilty and were sentenced to prison.

Gunnery Sgt.Mario Madero-Rodriguez has also been charged with murder and related crimes. His trial is expected to take place between April 20 and May 1.

Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Adam Matthews, who is also accused of attempting to deceive Melgar’s widow by flirting with her using an incorrect name, was sentenced to one year in prison.

Marine Pvt. Kevin Maxwell Jr. was sentenced to four years in prison.

