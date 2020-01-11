Navy, Marines ordered full review of JAG Corps after Gallagher process

Loading...

A review of the legal community of the Navy and Marine Corps – ordered by the court-martial of the then Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher – revealed ethical and systemic problems in the JAG communities and recommended organizational changes and increased training, senior officials said on Friday.

The review of the Judge Advocate General Corps was ordered on August 1 by then chief of the naval operation, John Richardson, after President Donald Trump argued on Twitter with the Navy over awards to be given to prosecutors in the Gallagher case.

In addition to Gallaghers, the review by an executive review panel also revealed systemic problems related to other military law cases.

For example, ethical issues were raised in connection with the Glenn Defense Marine Asia case, in which contractor Leonard Glenn “Fat Leonard” Francis bribed dozens of naval officers with sumptuous meals, often with the approval of the JAGs of the personnel – the lawyers of the Navy – from From the early 1990s until his arrest in 2013 for bribery and fraud.

Although Gallagher is mentioned on 273 pages in the review, the timing of the report leaves little doubt that Gallagher’s case and Trump’s anger over the Navy were a factor in the report.

Gallagher was accused, but acquitted of several war crimes last July, including allegations that he shot civilians and killed a wounded ISIS fighter in the neck in 2017. Finally, he was sentenced to pose for a photo with the fighter’s body. a crime for which the jury reduced him in rank.

Gallagher’s case was marred by the prosecutor’s misconduct. The Navy’s war judge had an email tracking scheme developed by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and implemented by the lead prosecutor that violated SEAL’s constitutional rights.

This prosecutor was removed from the case and replaced weeks before the trial.

The case was a lightning rod in conservative media, and the Navy JAG Corps escaped criticism from experts and Trump.

Trump intervened several times – overturning a Navy judge’s decision and releasing Gallagher, signaling his intention to pardon the SEAL before the trial began, and one of the President’s personal lawyers joined Gallagher’s defense team ,

After Gallagher was acquitted in most cases, Trump congratulated SEAL via Twitter and intervened weeks later when the Navy prosecutors received achievement medals for their work on their case. Trump has revoked these medals again on Twitter.

On the same day, Richardson ordered the JAG Corps to be reviewed, and he took over authority over Gallagher’s war crimes and the case against Navy SEAL Lt. Jacob Portier, the train driver from Gallagher, who was accused of providing cover-up.

Richardson dismissed the charge against Portier and ordered the JAG to be reviewed.

A few days later, the San Diego Navy region commander, counter-administrator Bette Bolivar, dropped charges of war crimes against four other San Diego-based SEALs suspected of abuse of detainees in Afghanistan in 2012.

A spokesman for the Navy told the Union Tribune in August that the evidence had deteriorated in these cases and that convictions were unlikely.

The four cases were also plagued with unlawful influence over the command after the heads of state and government were forced to reopen the cases, according to a New York Times story. An improper command influence, often referred to as the “mortal enemy of the military judiciary”, occurs when a commander uses his authority to influence the judicial process.

Trump was not finished protecting Gallagher.

After the Navy confirmed SEAL’s belief in posing with a corpse and reduced its rank, Trump stepped in and restored him.

When the commander of the Navy Special War Command, counter-administrator Collin Green, wanted to free Gallagher from his coveted SEAL trident and his status in the elite community, Trump stepped in again and protected the SEAL.

This move is said to have annoyed the Pentagon civilian leadership, and a few days later the Secretary of the Navy, Robert Spencer, was released.

The Navy review did not address what a senior Navy official described as a debilitating moral loss suffered by the Navy JAG Corps – and the Navy in general – after the President’s actions.

“Both the President’s and Richardson’s interventions compromised people’s morale and confidence in themselves,” said the executive, who was not authorized to comment. “There is no certainty that the leadership will have their backs. There has been significant concern in the Navy (from lieutenants to admirals) about Trump’s commitment and whether it would affect careers and how it affects the military justice system would.”

Adm. Robert Burke, vice chief of the naval operation, declined to answer questions about JAG morale when the Union Tribune interviewed them during a Q&A session with reporters on Friday.

He said the Navy JAGs were “talented individuals”.

“We have talented naval jury members who offer excellent service,” said Burke. “There are things we can work on to get better … but people are absolutely talented people.”

—

© 2020 The San Diego Union Tribune. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.