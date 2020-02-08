Navy killed in World War II will finally come home

Marine Pfc. Edward A. Nalazek, a Chicago native born to proud Polish immigrants, died in the Battle of Tarawa in 1943 with almost 1,000 other Marines. He was 27 years old.

His namesake, nephew, was born a decade later. Newport News’ Edward McNicholas knew Uncle Eddie’s story, but details were rare. He knew that Nalazek was a cum laude college graduate who studied for the priesthood before enrolling in the Marines.

But whenever McNicholas pressed family members for more information, he never got anywhere.

“Every time I asked someone, they just cried,” he said. “My one sister calls it the wall of tears. You just couldn’t talk.”

McNicholas couldn’t even visit his uncle’s grave. Nalazek had been buried in a ditch with other marines on Betio Island, where he had died. However, the position of the cemetery was lost and in 1949 the family was informed that the remains of Nalazek could not be recovered.

That changed last year.

The Defense POW / MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced in November that Nalazek’s remains were settled. He is buried at Arlington National Cemetery on February 10th. It was the end of a decades-long effort that highlighted the challenge of finding and finding those who had fallen into past conflicts.

It begins in 1967. That year, several remains were uncovered during construction on the Japanese and American Betio Wharf. This was before the age of DNA identification. The unidentified American remains were buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu.

In 2013, McNicholas was made aware of a story in the New York Times by one of his two sons, Edward, from Chesapeake, in which the efforts of History Flight, a non-profit foundation to recover the lost Marines from Tarawa and other fallen soldiers, have been described. McNicholas and his sister submitted DNA samples in the event of a match.

Two years later, History Flight discovered the remains of 36 Marines in a ditch near Betio Wharf. Because of the possible connection between these remains and those that were already in the punchbowl, the different sets were examined together.

As it turned out, Nalazek’s remains were in both groups.

“My uncle was buried between the two,” said McNicholas.

The family’s attention is now focused on Arlington National Cemetery, where Nalazek is buried with military honors. It is also an opportunity to look back and think.

Nalazek studied for the priesthood from 1938 to 1941 before he was released from his vows and left the seminary. His reason to leave is a mystery, but McNicholas doesn’t believe that the beginning of the war had anything to do with it.

“Maybe (the priesthood) just wasn’t for him,” he said. “We just don’t know.”

He joined the Marines on March 18, 1942 and was trained as a combat engineer. The Battle of Tarawa was the start of the U.S. campaign in the Central Pacific.

The Japanese had strengthened their position and Nalazek went ashore in fierce battles. He was killed on Sunday, November 21, 1943, the second day of the battle. The circumstances of his death are unknown, except that he died of a gunshot wound. At the end of the week, the US was in control of Betio Island and the rest of Tarawa Atoll.

McNicholas hopes that his uncle’s story highlights the careful work of organizations like DPAA and History Flight. He has special praise for Mark Noah, the president of History Flight, whom he calls “a great American”. And he’s overwhelmed by the Marines’ efforts to regulate all the details of the February 10th funeral in Arlington.

He also has to think about fate.

If his uncle Eddie had lived, McNicholas’ mom and dad would never have met.

Nalazek’s sister Josephine was an Army Air Corps nurse who was due to travel overseas. When her brother died, she stayed in the States and met her husband, an Army Flight Surgeur. They had four daughters and a son, McNicholas.

McNicholas continued to serve in the Air Force. He served in the secret service and was stationed in different parts of the world. He served 20 years, retired in 1996, and worked as a contractor at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton.

When asked what the upcoming service would mean, McNicholas did not hesitate.

“Closure,” he said. “And I’m a retired military, I’m proud. I’m named after him.”

