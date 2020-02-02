Navy F-35s, F / A-18 Super Hornet among the jets that perform Super Bowl overflights

The Navy will have a global audience on Sunday to showcase its latest fighter aircraft, the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

A few secret F-35s fly in formation at the Super Bowl in Miami with an F / A-18 Super Hornet like the one in Virginia Beach and an EA-18G growler.

Usually the Navy and Air Force spin and lead the Super Bowl flyover each year. Each service typically uses the elite flight demonstration teams that appear on air shows across the country.

But instead of sending the Blue Angels again, the Navy decided to present the entire range of their tactical aircraft, according to Cmdr. Ron Flanders, spokesman for Navy Air Forces.

“We are showing the Navy-Marine Corps team what we can do from the sea,” said Flanders.

The Blue Angels fly the F / A-18 Hornet, which has been retired from the rest of the fleet. You will be flying the more advanced Super Hornets from 2021.

The Navy was deployed with the F-35 last year after the Air Force and Marines reached that milestone.

One of the F-35 is a Marine Corps variant based in Beaufort, South Carolina, and the other was built specifically for the Navy and is based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, California.

The Super Hornet is also based in Lemoore, Flanders said. The growler is based in Whidbey Island, Washington.

During a visit to Norfolk this week, Naval Operations Chief Mike Gilday said it was “vital” for the Navy to attend events like the Super Bowl to connect with Americans outside of fleet concentration areas like Hampton Roads kicking where sailors are traveling is closely involved in the communities in which they live.

“Here at Hampton Roads … people understand who we are, what we do, and it helps recruit and care about people,” said Gilday.

“It is really important that we have this reach in parts of the country, especially where we don’t normally get in touch with people.”

© 2020 The Virginian pilot (Norfolk, Virginia). Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.