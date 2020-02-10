Navy Commander relieved over the affair with the registered woman

The former commander of the USS Montpelier pleaded guilty in December to having brought an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate’s spouse.

Cmdr. William B. Swanbeck, who was released from command of the speedboat in June 2018 for “a loss of confidence in his ability to command”, pleaded guilty to a special court martial of behaving an officer and a gentleman as part of a pre-judicial agreement to enter into the inappropriate relationship.

Swanbeck was sentenced to a reprimand on December 4, and the loss of $ 1,500 a month for eleven months. Since his discharge, Swanbeck has served on his LinkedIn account as a special assistant to the commanding officer of the Naval Base in Groton, Connecticut.

Swanbeck “is still technically assigned to the Montpelier, even though he was removed from the submarine after being released from command,” said Commandant Dr. Jodie Cornell, a spokeswoman for the Navy Submarine Forces, announced Task & Purpose on Monday. “He will remain assigned to the squadron temporarily until all administrative operations are complete.”

At the time of his release, naval officials only cited a “loss of trust” as the reason for the release, although a Navy Times spokeswoman confirmed that he was being investigated for “personal wrongdoing.”

Swanbeck is from Huron, Ohio, and is a graduate of the Naval Academy. He was in service in 1999 and took command of the Montpelier in April 2016. The submarine named after the city of Montpelier, Vermont. According to a Navy press release, the crew consists of 15 officers and 129 crews.

Swanbeck’s awards include three medals of merit, three awards for Navy and Marine Corps, and two medals for merit for Navy and Marine Corps.