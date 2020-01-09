Naval officers will soon be able to wear black leather jackets

Loading...

If crisp white uniforms and cool jackets weren’t enough, Navy Surface Warfare Officers could soon rock another swag: a black, fully lined leather jacket with a zip at the front, knitted cuffs and waistband and a pointed collar.

Starting this June, Navy SWOs will be able to wear the jacket at sea or on land, but only with their service uniforms, said Vice Admiral John B. Nowell Jr., deputy chief of the Naval Operation for Human Resources, Personnel Training and Training in an Industry Statement on Thursday.

Why the sudden fondness for leather? The Deputy Adm. Richard Brown of Naval Surface Forces said in a statement that the exclusive jacket, like the bomber jacket for aviation, should be an esprit de corps among SWOs.

The jackets are “a way to mark the excellence of our Surface Warfare Officers,” said Brown. “Those who wear the jacket can easily be identified as part of a long line of professional boaters and naval warriors.”

A little bit of fashion therapy may be just right for SWOs, given the bad news sailors have had in recent years. Between ship collisions, unsafe training reforms and corruption scandals, a neat jacket could be the “New Year, New Me” the Navy was looking for.