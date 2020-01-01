Naval law enforcement agencies are allowed to carry hidden firearms

Loading...

Editor's Note: This article by Gina Harkins originally appeared on Military.com, a leading news source for the military and veteran community.

Law enforcement personnel from the Marine Corps, who meet certain federal qualifications, are now allowed to carry their own hidden firearms on the base – even outside of duty, a three-star general announced.

Law enforcement officers from the Marine Corps can now carry privately-owned weapons "to provide personal protection that is not required for official purposes."

While the new regulations only apply to Navy law enforcement personnel, Lt. Gen. George Smith Jr., head of the Marine Corps' Plans, Policies, and Operations Department, indicated that further covert transportation policies may be in the works.

"(Headquarters Marine Corps) will continue to develop guidelines to meet all of the armed forces' needs for carrying, transporting and storing undercover (privately owned) firearms on board Marine Corps property," he wrote.

The movements follow two recent fatal shootings at various naval facilities – one in Hawaii and another in Florida. The attacks killed six and prompted a security review by the entire Navy.

"These tragic events prompted the Headquarters Marine Corps (HQMC) to accelerate existing efforts to develop covert carry policies," said Smith's message.

Related: Navy, Marine Corps ordered to repeat insider threat training after attacks

Eligibility applies to Marine Corps uniformed and civil law enforcement personnel, but only if they meet the requirements set out in Section 926B of the Federal Law on Security of Law Enforcement Officials (LEOSA). Approved personnel include the military police, criminal police and police officers from the Marine Corps Law Enforcement Program.

The Marine Corps guidelines are in line with LEOSA, which enables qualified civil law enforcement officers and retirees to be exempt from most state or local laws prohibiting the use of hidden firearms.

Recent attacks on the two naval bases have again raised the question of why troops that qualify for service weapons should not carry firearms to protect themselves at the base. Similar questions were raised after the 2015 terrorist attack on a Marine Corps recruitment station and Navy Reserve Center in Tennessee.

A policy of the Department of the Navy authorizes General David Berger, as the commander, uniformed and civilian personnel, to give permission to carry personal guns on the property of the Marine Corps. The policy approved this week applies only to Marine Corps installations in the United States and their territories, Smith wrote in his message.

The Marines may not carry personal weapons on other Defense Department facilities, including shared bases. Similarly, the directive does not authorize any other Department of Defense law enforcement personnel to carry weapons on the property of the Marine Corps.

All law enforcement officers who choose to carry a hidden weapon must comply with the rules set out in the 2016 Department of Defense policy entitled "Arming and Using Violence." This includes rules for registering, storing and transporting firearms.

Military policy also prohibits Marines from carrying hidden firearms in Department of Defense schools, some courtrooms, and other locations where the use of weapons is prohibited by law.

Commandants who apply the new covert law enforcement transportation policy are encouraged to consult with the judge's lawyer "to ensure that local policies comply with laws, regulations, and policies," said Smith's message.

– Gina Harkins can be reached at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @ginaaharkins.

This article originally appeared on Military.com

More Military.com Articles: