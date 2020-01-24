Navajo legislators opt for a smaller buffer around the national park

Lawmakers from the largest American Indian reserve may have wrinkled in efforts to create a permanent buffer around the Chaco Culture National Historical Park, while New Mexico’s congress delegation, environmentalists and other tribes are trying to prevent oil and gas development from getting closer at the World Heritage.

Navajo Nation delegates voted on Thursday for a buffer that was only half the size of the buffer under federal law. They cited concerns from Navajo landowners who fear that their mineral rights would be surrounded by land and that the money they earn would be compromised through lease payments and royalties if future development is prohibited in a larger piece of land around the national park.

Proponents of the measure approved by the tribal delegates argue that a smaller buffer of 8 km (8 miles) would protect the economic interests of landowners in Navajo.

The New Mexico Congress Delegation says that a lot of time has been spent preparing the legislation and that they have collaborated with Navajo leaders and members of the All Pueblo Council of Governors, an organization that represents other sovereign tribes around New Mexico.

The Navajo vote comes despite the support of the pueblos, Navajo President Jonathan Nez and some individual Navajo communities for the wider protective zone. It emphasizes the polarity that has long existed within the government branches of the Navajo Nation and with other tribes.

Nez said on Friday that he believed that the tribe was united in the 16 km buffer and that much of the discussion in the council was one-sided. The vote, he said, could influence the movement of bills in Congress.

“It is very worrying for us that such messages, especially with the new council, could be seen by members of Congress in a confused state,” he said. “I would be.”

The sponsor of the measure, Mark Freeland, told fellow lawmakers on Thursday that various Navajo departments and lawmakers were not consulted about the development of federal law. Landowners who are concerned about their ability to lease their land for drilling also did not have time to speak with members of Congress who visited Chaco last year, he said.

“There was a disregard or dis-recognition for one of our people … and that was very daunting to see,” he said.

The measure also included a request for updated maps, the number of landowners in the 5 and 10 mile buffer zone and more consultations with the Navajo Nation.

Nez said he would also welcome a visit from US senators to the Navajo Nation because they are considering federal law.

Chaco Culture National Historical Park is at the center of a decades-long debate about how to manage oil and gas development in a vast area in northwestern New Mexico that is littered with sites that are tied to the park but beyond borders.

The American House approved legislation in December prohibiting drilling on the checkerboard of federal land adjacent to the park. The measure also calls for the termination of existing non-producing leases in the area and suggests that more studies and protective measures should be taken to address the health, safety and environmental impact on communities and tribal interests. Similar legislation is being discussed in the Senate.

Federal land managers have postponed the interest of the oil and gas industry in packages within a radius of 16 kilometers around the park to address the concerns of environmentalists and some Indian leaders. The legislation would codify that practice and essentially formalize the buffer around the park.

Although the congress measures would not have an impact on the oil and gas development on their land, the allotos think that the industry will withdraw from the area if it does not have access to the federal land. That would mean millions of dollars in loss of income for some families on Navajo Nation, which has been struggling for years with high poverty and unemployment.

The New Mexico Congress Delegation reiterated in a statement to The Associated Press that the legislation “explicitly and fully protects the rights of the Navajo Nation and Navajo allottees” to further develop their country at their discretion.

The Democrats also noted that the Navajo president and the pueblo leaders came together in an “historical way” to support the protection of holy places and other areas of cultural interest beyond the boundaries of the park.

The legislators say they intend to review the latest Navajo resolution and continue to consult stakeholders as the legislation progresses.

The measure calls for the withdrawal of nearly 500 square miles (1,280 square kilometers) of federal land ownership around Chaco Park, preventing future rental of mineral rights. US land managers say that less than a quarter of the federal companies in the larger buffer zone are currently being let. Most of the country in the area belongs to the Navajo Nation and tribal allottees.

Felicia Fonseca and Susan Montoya Bryan, The Associated Press