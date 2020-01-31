Navajo Code Talker dies at 96; less than a handful remains

Statue of Navajo Code Prater of the Second World War – Phoenix, Arizona; USA – December 3, 2019 (Shutterstock)

Associated Press undefined

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) – One of the few remaining Navajo Code Talkers who used their native language to confuse the Japanese in World War II died.

Joe Vandever Sr. died according to his family Friday of health complications in Haystack, New Mexico. He was 96.

Article continues below …

Tribe leaders called Vandever a “great warrior” and a “compassionate family man” and asked Navajos to keep his spirit and his family in their prayers.

Vandever was one of hundreds of Navajos who served in the US Navy Corps and sent messages with a code based on the Navajo language. The code developed by an original group of 29 Navajos has never been broken.

Vandever’s death leaves less than a handful of Navajo Code Talkers alive.

Vandever joined the Marines in Santa Fe in March 1943 and was honorably fired in January 1946. He worked after the war in multiple jobs, including for an oil company and as a mining prospector, and emphasized the importance of the Navajo language. He was also a medicine man.

Vandever is survived by a sister, several children and dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had a great-grandchild.

Vandever’s 73-year-old wife, Bessie, died last September.

He is buried in the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Appointments are pending.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.