Natural gas consumption records may fall during cold snap paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“Last winter our record was set at 1.5 petajoules in a 24-hour period and was from 9 a.m. on 7 February to 9 a.m. on 8 February,” she said.

According to Macleod, breaking these records can be attributed to more people coming on board and using natural gas. Macleod said that the amount of gas that the average homeowner uses to heat his home has remained stable in recent years.

“There are more homeowners who use it and there are also more industrial and commercial companies that use natural gas online from our system,” she said.

The tool owned by the crown ensures that it prepares during the year so that they can work in such cold conditions. Macleod explained that part of the preparation is done by the company’s gas purchasing group.

“It’s actually our job to manage the gas we have, making sure we buy the right amount of gas,” she said.

As far as the company’s infrastructure is concerned, Macleod said that they always monitor systems such as line heaters, which run through overhead lines to ensure that they are prepared to function in cold conditions when they are needed and customers attract more gas.

“We have a very regulated inspection schedule,” she said.

