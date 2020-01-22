Natti Natasha opens her legs in full concert and you can see that!

A Natti Natasha likes to provoke. The singer of the Dominican Republic knows that she has a heart attack and likes to show off her charms. She does it on her Instagram account, where they usually post uploaded photos. Snapshots in which she poses with light combinations and swimsuits that leave little to the imagination.

Natti Natasha has tipazo

Photos as we share below and which leave the more than 21 million followers that Natti accumulates on Instagram breathless.

But that is not everything. Natasha is proud that its fans are crazy about concerts with worldwide. The famous person usually appears on stage with those small models with which he sweeps the net, to which the sea of ​​sensual movements adds.

The most explosive video from Natti Natasha

And as if that wasn’t enough, she still has time to approach the camera of a follower, as seen in the following video, to open her legs in front of the target and to bring a very high tone movement to the foreground. And not only that. At one point, she even lowered her hand to one of the most intimate parts of her body.

A recently published document that has been recorded in one of her last concerts and that has gone wild on the net. “It’s amazing”, “Beautiful,” my mother, what a beauty, “or” I can’t stop searching, “they write in networks and forums.

