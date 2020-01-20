Natti Natasha drops her bikini: she dared! Photo attention

As much as Natti Natasha followers have long watched how the singer hits him on the networks, there are certain publications that still give a lot to talk about.

Publications in which, yes, the tonic does not change. And if Natti has something, it is that, whatever she does, her publications never go unnoticed. The Dominican Republic knows very well that everything that is sensuality and provocation will be great for her to get followers.

That is why, whenever you can, you plant on Instagram with photos or video that of course never leaves anyone indifferent. This time, however, there was a detail that left her followers speechless.

Photo of Natti Natasha

And although it is true that it is one of many images Natasha in a bikini it is her belly that has generated many reactions. “That’s harder than a rock “Or” On top of having a great guy also has abs “Are some of the many opinions about that.

We do not know whether the goal of the singer, in this case, was to brag a tablet or was a coincidence, but the truth is that many have noticed it. That’s right. Moreover, if that wasn’t enough, that subtle movement of getting out Nattis bikini illuminates a tattoo in a very intimate part that many have left their mouths open.

A publication that, once again, has been published Natti back in the spotlight. Exactly what I was looking for and what I needed. This has brought many fans in recent months, so nothing suggests that it will change the dynamics. She feels at ease and her followers are naturally delighted.