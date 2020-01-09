NATS R35 Roadster or how to transform a Nissan 350Z into a GT-R convertible

Loading...

The NATS students are preparing to present their constructions at the Tokyo Auto Salon later this week, but until then they have provided us with new photos of the nearly ready NATS R35 Roadster. Find out below. (Updated 1/8/2020)

The Tokyo Auto Salon promises to be particularly memorable thanks in part to a series of impressive projects from Japan’s Nihon Automotive College (NATS). Recently, a four-door Toyota 86 Sedan was previewed by college students and we have now encountered images showing a Nissan GT-R Cabriolet in preparation.

Viewed from the front, the car looks a lot like any other modified GT-R with a custom-made bumper and a fitted grille. Look beyond the front end, however, and you might notice something quite strange. The car doesn’t seem wide enough to be a GT-R. This is because it is not a GT-R but a Nissan 350Z, sold under the name of Fairlady Z in Japan. While cutting the roof off of a real GT-R is certainly possible, it would cost a lot more and take more time than just starting with a Roadster 350Z and attaching GT-R body panels to it.

The rendering of the finished car shows the watch with a silver and blue paint scheme almost identical to the Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R presented in 2 Fast 2 Furious.

Not too long ago, students from Nihon Automotive College gave life to the magnificent dead RX-Vision using the foundations of an RX-8. Work is also underway on a Toyota A90 Supra Roadster for the Tokyo Auto Salon which uses the platform of a Lexus LC400.

