Natrona County Sheriff's Office Unveils New Armored Personnel Vehicle (Photos)

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office will show the media its new armored Lenco BearCat vehicle in Mills on Friday, January 24th. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – The latest vehicle from the Natrona County Sheriff Department has the latest specifications.

These include a rear-view camera, air conditioning at the front and rear, and USB ports for charging the phone.

It also weighs 22,000 pounds and can safely protect its occupants from any commercially available ballistic round.

“This is the latest generation of armored vehicles,” said John Harlin, Lieutenant of the Sheriff in Natrona County.

The vehicle is a Lenco BearCat, a fully armored personnel carrier that the sheriff’s office recently ordered directly from Lenco’s Massachusetts plant.

Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Sgt.Sean Ellis gets out of a new armored Lenco BearCat vehicle during a media demonstration in Mills on Friday, January 24. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

“The primary use of this armored vehicle is the Special Response Team, which responds to critical incidents in Natrona County and throughout the region,” said Harlin.

BearCat can be used in many scenarios, from violent public threats to natural disasters. Its off-road capability, according to Harlin, allows it to cope with a variety of types of terrain, including driving over fallen trees.

According to Lenco’s website, the vehicle can protect occupants from various small arms, explosives and IED threats.

The vehicle will replace three smaller Peacekeeper units from the 1980s in the fleet, said Harlin.

Two of the three armored vehicles of the NCSO Peacekeeper are shown in the city garage in Mills. The new BearCat will replace all three older military surplus units that were built in the early 1980s. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

While the older units have been used for military purposes for decades, Harlin says the BearCat is specifically designed for local law enforcement.

While the BearCat is handmade in Lenco’s factory, it is built on a simple Ford F-550 chassis. In practical terms, this means that all maintenance and repair work can be carried out by a qualified Ford technician. “You don’t have any proprietary parts to find,” said Harlin.

According to Harlins, eleven officers can fit in the unit, and up to 20 people can be “crammed” into the vehicle in a rescue situation. Despite its size and weight, it is relatively easy and comfortable to drive, said Harlin, and can safely drive up to 100 km / h.

The replacement project was funded in cooperation with the Board of County Commissioners with 1 cent tax dollars, said Harlin. The cost of the vehicle, along with custom stickers and officer training, was $ 337,758.