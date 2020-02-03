Natrona County Schools, Casper College closes Monday due to the winter storm

A school bus rides in the snow on Tuesday 26 November near the Natrona County district bus station in downtown Casper (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. –

Schools and supporting buildings in Natrona County are closed today.

The Natrona County School District announced the closure on social media this morning in response to a winter storm that has closed roads around central Wyoming.

The function of the NCSD follows:

Based on careful investigation of current transportation conditions and predictions of additional snowfall, wind, drifting snow and dangerous snowstorm-like conditions during the day, NCSD schools and district offices will be closed today, February 3.

This decision was made after consultation with the National Weather Service – Riverton, the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Natrona County Emergency Management, the city of Casper and other local authorities.

School buildings and neighborhood facilities are closed. Bus routes are not carried out and all activities have been canceled.

Stay warm and stay safe.

Casper College has announced on social media that all classes and activities have been canceled today. Mountain Ridge Academy is also closed.