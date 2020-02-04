Natrona County School District: schools are open today

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City File)

CASPER, Wyo – Natrona County schools are open today, according to an NCSD message on social media.

With the exception of Red Creek and Alcova, all schools, including Midwest, will be on the regular schedule today.

Schools in the area closed on Monday after a severe winter storm had paralyzed the area.

Article continues below …

The snow has disappeared and the National Weather Service in Riverton calls for a partly sunny day with a peak of only 15 degrees and calm wind.

However, the wind is expected to return this evening, and the cooling values ​​will be as low as minus 22 degrees.

The NCSD post follows:

NCSD Casper Schools are OPEN today, February 4, 2020.

NCSD will open all Casper buildings and hold all classes today during their regular schedules.

Red Creek and Alcova are closed.

Midwest is OPEN

* Midwest transport runs to and from Casper. We have information that the road to Midwest will open this morning. Midwest transportation students will be held inside the Bus Hub while we wait for the road to open.

Questions about schedules for specific after-school programs should be directed to your child’s school.

Natrona County School District recognizes that school behavior is an important and necessary part of community and family life.

Remember, as stated in the Inclement Weather Protocol, the primary responsibility for protecting the health of a child and school attendance always rests with the parent or guardian.