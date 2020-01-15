Natrona County launches new emergency mass notification system

The new AlertSense system will be able to notify people of emergencies or severe weather events such as the Pedro mountain fire that burned out in summer 2019. (Natrona County Fire District, Facebook)

CASPER, Wyo. – Natrona County will use a new emergency warning system to replace the old system called “CodeRed”.

The new system will be called “AlertSense”. Natrona County Emergency Management invited attendees to complete early registration for the new system on Wednesday, January 15th.

The system will start in five days.

“This free service replaces CodeRed. Our previous system and previous registrations will not be transferred,” says NCEM. “You need to sign up to receive emergency notifications in Natrona County.”

The system issues both emergency and severe weather warnings.

“The system is intended for use in emergencies and for non-emergency-related events that can have a significant impact on residents,” said the district. “Emergency alarms can be associated with certain hazards that require action, such as: B. Evacuation, protection on site, requesting water to be boiled, etc. “

“Non-emergency warnings can include significant transportation problems with longer ramifications or significant ongoing police or fire activities.”

The alarm system can send alarm messages to wireless devices as well as notifications to conventional landline connections.

“Natrona County is able to send you emergency notifications via SMS, email, pager or voicemail (in extreme cases) depending on your preferences,” the county said. “It is important that we collect this contact information because many households no longer use traditional landline phone lines.”

“Please enter your address and preferred contact method (s). When you add your address, you can adjust the settings so that you don’t receive notifications that are not related to your geographic area and are required. “

Notifications are free, but standard message tariffs and similar fees may apply.

“If you only want to subscribe to SMS, send an SMS with your zip code to 38276. There is also a mobile app,” added the district.