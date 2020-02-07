National Weather Service announces dates for storm scout training in Siouxland

It may be in the middle of winter, but it’s never too early to think about the stormy season.

Storm Spotters provide the National Weather Service with reports of hail, wind gusts, rain and snow totals, and funnel and tornado reports.

This information is extremely useful for the National Weather Service and television broadcaster to better inform people about the weather ahead and to help them make the decision to issue warnings.

If you want to become a trained storm seeker, there are several courses in Siouxland until the end of April:

February 25th

7 pm

* Determine location *

Stanton, NE

3 March

7 pm

Center for Lifelong Learning

701 E Benjamin

Norfolk, NE

4th of March

7 pm

Neligh fire station

1101-1199 R pc.

Neligh, NE

5. March

7 pm

Tekamah Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association

1515 m

Tekamah, NE

7th March

1 pm

Emergency management in Shelby County

1106 9th St.

Harlan, IA

March 10th

6:30 PM

416 4th St.

Rockwell City, IA

17. March

6 p.m.

3200 College Drive

Emmetsburg, IA

19th March

7 pm

West Point Fire Station

444 S. Main St.

West Point, NE

March 23

7 pm

Randolph Fire Hall

202 S. Main St.

Randolph, NE

25th March

6 p.m.

1001 E. Main St.

Vermillion, SD

7 pm

Thurston County

* Determine location *

26th of March

6 p.m.

1015 W. Main St.

Sac City, IA

April 6th

7 pm

Wayne volunteer fire department

510 Tomar Dr.

Wayne, NE

Atkinson Fire & Rescue

512 E. Pearl St.

Atkinson, NE

7th of April

7 pm

Ute fire brigade

130 W. Main St.

Ute, IA

April 8th

6:30 PM

1214 1st Ave N.

Denison, IA

7 pm

Harrison County engineer

301 N. 6th Ave.

Logan, IA

April 14th

12:30 PM

Northwest Iowa Community College

603 W. Park St.

Sheldon, IA

6 p.m.

Northwest Iowa Community College

603 W. Park St.

Sheldon, IA

April 15th

6 p.m.

Western Iowa Tech Community College

4647 Stone Ave.

Sioux City

7 pm

Knox County

* Determine location *

April 16

6 p.m.

Northeast Community College

1001 College Way

South Sioux City, NE

April 23

6 p.m.

Fire station No. 2

201 W. 23rd St.

Yankton, SD

April 27

6 p.m.

Clay County Regional Event Center

800 W. 18th St.

Spencer, IA

7 pm

O’Neill fire station

304 p. 4th St.

O’Neill, NE